The festival highlights all things apple-related, inviting dozens of local vendors and performers to welcome the upcoming fall season.

The Village of Endicott brought community members together last Saturday to celebrate the 40th Anniversary Endicott Apple Festival, an annual event commemorating the official fruit of New York state — the apple.

Vendors filled the streets, selling different kinds of handmade goods like jewelry, pottery, clothing, art, baked goods, home decor and more, all incorporating the apple theme. Food trucks sold apple-inspired goods for attendees to enjoy while watching live performances from a variety of bands and local organizations.

Run for the first time by Matt White, 47, of Maine, NY, the Apple Festival saw new and exciting expansions. Typically running down Washington Avenue from North Street to Broad Street, this year’s festival also took over the Endicott Inn parking lot. A big anniversary called for an even bigger venue, especially for an event as beloved as the festival.

“So many people just love this event because it’s been going on for so long,” White said. “It’s a staple in this community. When I talked with the police the other day, they said this is one of the biggest events in the Village of Endicott — over 40 years, you grow an event to that level.”

The Apple Festival was free to attend and fostered an environment that connected the community, vendors and performers, whether they had been coming for years or for the first time.

Ryder Dapolito, 21, of Apalachin, NY, took his small business, Two Guys Who Make Things, to this year’s festival. As the first event that Two Guys Who Make Things has sold its goods, Dapolito shared how the interactive culture of the festival offered a great opportunity to promote the business beyond their online presence.

“It’s really fun interacting with everyone and hearing what people use our stuff for,” Dapolito said.

Many other vendors and attendees have been attending the festival for years, not just those local to Endicott. Derek Courtright, 33, of Sayre, PA, has traveled to Endicott for the last two Apple Festivals. He commented on some of the activities he was able to do this year.

“My experience has been fantastic,” Courtright said. “We’re from an even smaller town, further [down] the PA side, so coming into a big festival is a good outing, something to do.”

“I visited vendors, had some jungle fries, some food,” he continued. “I listened to some music down at the very end. I’m visiting some local shops.”

He noted one staple from the Apple Festival that many community members know and love — Salamida Jungle Fries. Families shared this treat while sipping on fresh-squeezed lemonade and apple cider. Another big hit among festival goers was, of course, Salamida spiedies. While this festival is all about the apple, the Village of Endicott made sure to include its community specials.

As community members made their way down the street, they attended performances throughout the event from local martial arts and theater groups. At the very end of the road, many bands took turns onstage to share their musical talent and passion.

Michele and Steve Johnston, 47 and 55, of Owego, NY, and their band Messy Truth performed mid-day between musical groups Friday at Fred’s and Wreckless Marci. Messy Truth is a cover band that appeals to a broad range of genres and audiences. Having returned as performers to the festival year after year, Michele Johnston shared the band’s experiences and contributions to the community aspect of the event.

“It’s fun because it’s a family event,” she said. “I love kids dancing, having fun. It was a little different this year because we’re away from the crowd, but usually it’s down there, and there’s just people dancing and having a good time. We love festivals, we love these kinds of events more than bars, so we love it.”

Not only is the Apple Festival enjoyable for the community, but vendors and performers also partake in the festivities and have memorable experiences. After 40 years, this festival has grown into a major event that the community eagerly anticipates. Whether attendees go for the food, the music or quality time with friends and family, the annual Endicott Apple Festival has something for everyone.