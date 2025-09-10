From signature pumpkin spice lattes to decadent iced chais, Starbucks' seasonal drink menu offers a variety of options featuring classic, fall-inspired flavors.

As summer comes to an end, Starbucks’ fall drinks menu may be the best part of beginning a new school year — especially for those ready to embrace autumn’s aesthetic. The Aug. 26 release set the stage for the upcoming season, with options perfect for the colder weeks and late-night study sessions to come.

Each drink has its own distinct flavor profile setting it apart. From classic pumpkin spice flavoring to buttery pecan notes, this year’s menu offers a curated selection of fall staples for whatever you feel that day, whether it be iced or hot.

As you settle into the academic year and look for an energy boost, consider trying these cozy fall beverages.

Pumpkin Spice Latte [BOLD]

Any fall menu is defined by its pumpkin spice latte. This drink is a highly anticipated seasonal classic, and for good reason. Marked with hints of spice and cinnamon between the warm creaminess of its coffee blend, this latte evokes classic fall flavors. Best served hot, the drink warms you up with autumnal notes without overdoing it, making it the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. This favorite is a great choice for a simple yet flavorful drink that is sure to get you in the fall spirit.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew [BOLD]

An iced drink may seem like an odd choice for the chilly months ahead, but for the sporadically warm days, the pumpkin cream cold brew is a great choice for anyone looking for a new iced option. Topped with cream, the cold brew is not too sweet, allowing for just a hint of pumpkin to come through. As the drink is on the simpler side, the pumpkin cream cold brew is perfect for anyone seeking something new without straying too far from their preferences.

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai [BOLD]

This is definitely a sweeter option compared to the other items — and a great choice for anyone looking for something dessert-like. The chai base sets itself apart from the coffee-based drinks, and the pumpkin cream works perfectly in creating a drink that is based on complementary flavor profiles. Rather than clash in a way that a robust coffee flavor and pumpkin spice might, the spices in the chai base and pumpkin overtone blend perfectly. Sprinkled with cinnamon, the drink is a great option for non-coffee drinkers who still want to take part in one of the most anticipated seasonal releases.

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte [BOLD]

Defined mostly by its vanilla base, this drink blends coffee with its nutty roots, making it a lighter option for those turned away by coffee’s bitterness. Though it has a different taste than the rest of the fall drinks, the pecan crunch oatmilk latte is very similar to the vanilla latte on Starbucks’ regular menu. This made the drink less autumn-esque compared to the other pumpkin-based items. While it may not be as distinctive as the other items on the menu, the pecan crunch oatmilk latte is still a delicious option.

Whether you love coffee or typically opt for tea-based beverages, Starbucks’ fall drink menu has an option for everyone. As classes pick up and caffeine becomes a necessity, welcome the approaching colder days with everything Starbucks has to offer.