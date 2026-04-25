The new album explores themes of freedom and creativity, including a diverse range of eerie and energetic songs.

TOMORA, an electronic music supergroup composed of Norwegian singer-songwriter AURORA and English producer Tom Rowlands, released its debut album “COME CLOSER” on April 17. The album contains 12 songs that explore themes of connection and freedom to pursue new creative ideas.

AURORA and Rowlands had previously worked together on the album “No Geography” by Rowland’s previous group, The Chemical Brothers, and on AURORA’s album “What Happened to the Heart.” After these projects, Rowlands and AURORA continued sessions together, creating early works for TOMORA alongside director Adam Smith.

Before TOMORA’s official announcement, two of the album’s singles were previewed in live DJ sets in 2025. On Dec. 4, 2025, alongside the release of its debut single, “Ring the Alarm,” AURORA and Rowlands revealed the group’s identity. The first single introduces listeners to the group’s repetitive yet ever-changing electronic vocal style with an urging, energetic beat.

The album’s opening track, “PLEASE,” serves as a short introduction, with quiet humming that builds into dissonant chords repeating “closer,” and leads into the second track, “COME CLOSER.”

“COME CLOSER” was the second single on the album, released Feb. 4 of 2026, alongside its announcement. It features haunting, repetitive lyrics that break into piercing screams under which unsettling electronic beats play throughout the song.

The third single on the album is entitled “SOMEWHERE ELSE,” and was released on March 3. Unlike the previous singles, it has a strong melodic presence and lyrical diversity. Still, staying coherent with the rest of the album, the driving underlying beat gives a strong dance energy above which AURORA’s vocalizations soar.

Later that month, TOMORA had its live performance debut in Manchester. Soon after, AURORA and Rowlands announced their tour across Europe, “Engagements on Earth.”

“I DRINK THE LIGHT” is the final single on the album, released just one day before the album’s release. Reaching nearly eight minutes, the song paints what it feels like to experience the world all at once for the first time. The song constantly turns over, evolving each melodic line and beat into something new. When listening with headphones or surround sound, the true nature of the song’s experience is revealed, with lyrics overlapping in slight dissonance in each ear.

Around this time in April, the group had its debut performance at Coachella, performing both Sunday evenings on the Gobi stage.

The rest of the album stays true to the ever-evolving and repetitive nature of the singles. The third track, “A BOY LIKE YOU,” distinctly features low vocals — so unnatural and robotic that it is almost unidentifiable as AURORA’s voice. The combination of her eerie, almost monotonous lyrics and the cyberpunk backing track gives off this otherworldly, alien vibe that carries into other songs on the album.

Notably, “MY BABY,” the fifth album on the track, maintains this ethereal, celestial quality — this time with a fast-paced, dance-like production. It feels both calming and energetic.

In the same way, the sixth track, “HAVE YOU SEEN ME DANCE ALONE?,” opens in AURORA’s typical style — focusing heavily on her lyrics and vocal quality. It quickly transitions into a cacophonous beat with the same alien spaceship sounds as before. Over the funky beat, AURORA’s voice is reintroduced with a siren-like, enchanting quality.

“WAVELENGTHS” appears in the track list after the nearly eight-minute-long “I DRINK THE LIGHT.” Following that ever-evolving track, “WAVELENGTHS” takes a more lyric-focused approach — a nice change of pace from the previous beat-centered songs. This time, the instrumentation takes a backseat, functioning more as a drone, over which AURORA sings. Still, like other songs on the album, over time, AURORA’s lyrics fold into the growing instrumentation like texture rather than distinct vocalizations.

Both “SIDE BY SIDE” and “THE THING” come toward the end of the album with a calming presence. The former’s lyrics discuss a deep personal care for another, while the latter emphasizes a distinction between high, fluttering vocals and a low beat.

The album concludes with “IN A MINUTE.” This song epitomizes the dance energy that appeared in moderation throughout the album. For this song, the fast-paced, energetic feeling is maximized, exuding the type of sound heard at a rave.

In all, “COME CLOSER” provides a diverse, yet cohesive spread of electronic music. Each piece offered something distinct from the next while continuing to lean into and evolve every musical choice made throughout the album. Some parts feel jarring at first, but they eventually settle into place either by resolving tension and dissonance or leaning into the eerie feeling.

While this electronic, celestial and cyberpunk sound is not for everyone, it masterfully highlights Rowland’s satisfying beats and AURORA’s enchanting vocals. TOMORA as a group has a lot of natural appeal as its audience pulls from Rowland’s and AURORA’s individual fanbases. While the two artists carry over their signature styles, the combination creates something entirely new, ever-changing and freeing that attracts a new audience and culminates in this delightful debut album.

Rating: 4/5