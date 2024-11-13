The Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society, with support from the National Association of Black Accounts, the Business Fashion Society and the Men of Color Scholastic Society, hosted their “Nine to Fine” fashion show in Old Union Hall.

The event, held in collaboration with the National Association of Black Accountants, the Men of Color Scholastic Society and the Business Fashion Society, showcased Black style and culture and demonstrated their place in the professional world.

On Nov. 8, Old Union Hall was transformed into a runway celebrating Black excellence in professional style.

Hosted by the Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society with support from the National Association of Black Accountants, the Men of Color Scholastic Society and the Business Fashion Society, the “Nine to Fine” show highlighted the beauty and power of Black culture in professional and casual fashion.

Alanna Chen, Thurgood Marshall’s president and a senior double-majoring in political science and philosophy, politics and law, explained why the organization hosted “Nine to Fine.”

“The significance and purpose of our fashion show is to debunk stereotypes about Black people and professionalism,” Chen wrote. “Our show showcased that our clothing and hairstyles are just as valid and professional as ‘traditional’ professional wear.”

The event began with attendees called up at random to show off their outfits, setting an energetic tone to the evening by encouraging audience engagement and pride.

The first scene, “Roots of Style,” paid homage to the beauty of Black hair. Participants displayed hairstyles that celebrated natural textures and styling, challenging stereotypes about what’s deemed “professional” in the workplace. Set to the music of iconic artists like Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé, the segment highlighted how Black hair is not just a style but a statement of individuality.

“It is amazing that we can come together and highlight the beauty of our community,” Derek Jorden, the event’s emcee and a resident director at Binghamton University, said. “Because if anyone knows about the CROWN Act, we can wear our hair how we want to now.”

After the first scene, the audience was invited to play “Guess Which.” Audience members were randomly chosen and called up to the stage, where the rest of the audience would guess whether what they wore was meant to be business professional or business casual. TMPS also created a poll on their Instagram page for each contestant that was called up.

This activity was a unique way to introduce the second scene, “Business Casual versus Professional.” Models showcased a range of stylish and work-themed attire, from blazers and slacks to formal suits and accessories. Showcased alongside tracks by Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Offset, it broke down typical workplace dress codes, showing that professional attire can be trendy and authentic.

Lexi Becker, the president of the Business Fashion Society, explained the importance of helping to bring the fashion show to life by styling and sustainably sourcing clothes for the respective models.

“As the Business Fashion Society, we love to put on a fashion show or support others in any way we can,” Becker wrote in an email. “This show was one of our larger collaborations and as the president of this student organization, I believe it’s our duty to amplify BIPOC voices/culture all the time. This show focused on Black Excellence in the workplace and was our pleasure in styling. It took lots of time and dedication from all E-Boards and our models, but in the end, it was clearly worth it.”

After the second scene, Undivided, a multicultural R&B group at BU, performed a beautiful group rendition of “Ordinary People” by John Legend, which led to the third scene, “Dapper Dominance and Corporate Chic.” This high-energy segment focused on portraying Black men and women in their polished, high-fashion outfits. Participants wore outfits that reflected strength and sophistication, capturing the essence of corporate glamor. Set to powerful songs by Lil Uzi Vert, Beyoncé, Rod Wave and JAY-Z, the scene exuded an air of sophistication.

“The event was significant because it provided a platform new or unrecognized, fosters community and offered good network opportunities for students in fashion and design,” the National Association of Black Accountants’ E-Board wrote. “From NABA’s perspective, it aligns with our values of of representation and creating visibility for underrepresented voices and we’re honored to be a part of it.”

After a second performance from Undivided, the audience watched the final scene — a final walkout to “Fancy” by Drake, T.I. and Swizz Beatz, where each performer could have a moment. This collective moment showcased the unity and pride of everyone involved, with each model bringing their unique style and confidence to the runway. The finale was a fitting end to the event, encapsulating the pride, elegance and diversity of Black professional fashion.