Though released 20 years ago, albums by Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé and Amy Winehouse set a precedent for today's popular music and serve as raw expressions of the musicians' identities.

A decade ago, the “pop-drop” ruled the charts, swapping out a typical, emotionally driven vocal chorus for an instrumental, beat-drop-centered, EDM-inspired one. 2016 served as the perfect catalyst for this transition. At the height of Musical.ly and the turning point of the streaming era, songs were designed to be instantly catchy and fit for an algorithm. However, this shift marked a loss of cohesive storytelling and passion in favor of “vibes.”

While the internet reminisces on skinny jeans, filtered Instagram posts and the slogan “2026 is the new 2016,” when it comes to music, any year could be the “new 2016.” The music of the era was perfectly engineered to be a trend and like most trends, it’s making a comeback. However, the best music is not simply part of a trend, but era-defining works of art with influences that last decades. To find truly timeless music, we shouldn’t look back just 10 years into the past — we should look 20. In 2006, music’s soul had not yet been replaced with “vibes.”

2006 wasn’t about releasing an instantly chart-topping single. It was about proving yourself as an artist. Here is a look at the most influential albums from 20 years ago that continue to inspire music today.

“Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not” by Arctic Monkeys

The Sheffield-based indie-rock band’s debut album was influential far beyond the music itself. Sonically, the album is outstanding, drawing heavily from influences like The Libertines, Oasis and The Strokes. Despite these powerhouse influences, this debut stands on its own, remaining unique and exciting even 20 years later. Lyrically, the album resonated with young audiences — perfectly encapsulating the gritty, teenage experience of mid-2000s England.

Arctic Monkeys was also among the first groups to embrace internet culture and succeed. Having only signed to the independent label Domino a year prior, (6) the band relied on self-promotion. They gave away free CDs and encouraged fans to make more copies, along with sharing songs online through platforms like MySpace. Compared to the modern emphasis on creating viral moments to boost streams, Arctic Monkeys aimed to be discovered through authentic community engagement.

“B’Day” by Beyoncé

Although not her debut solo album, “B’Day” was Beyoncé’s first album after Destiny’s Child disbanded. While “Crazy In Love” alone proved the Houston singer could hold her own, “B’Day” cemented Beyoncé as an indisputable pop superstar. The record is packed full of hits, including the undeniably “to the left” hook of “Irreplaceable,” the Latin-pop Shakira collaboration “Beautiful Liar” on the deluxe edition and the vocal prowess of “Deja Vu.”

The loud, maximalist production of “B’Day” may resemble the pop-drop choruses of 2016, yet it possesses a key difference — its soul. While the digitized intensity of hit 2016 songs feels almost forced, the energy throughout “B’Day” feels organic. Whether it’s the dramatic pre-chorus buildup in “Freakum Dress” or the two-minute dance break of “Get Me Bodied,” the intensity is both meaningful and powerful, making “B’Day” truly irreplaceable.

“Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse

There is no denying the profound legacy the late Amy Winehouse left behind. “Back to Black” consistently makes its way into the discussion of most impactful records, landing at No. 33 on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and number eight on Apple Music’s “100 Best Albums” list. With help from legendary producer Mark Ronson, Winehouse dives deep into addiction, heartbreak and personal growth — beautifully blending pop, R&B, jazz, neo-soul and more. “Back to Black” won five Grammys at the 2008 awards, including Best New Artist and Record and Song of the Year for “Rehab.”

“Back to Black’s” influence can be heard to this day. Artists like Adele, Lady Gaga, RAYE and even Future have cited Winehouse as a defining figure. At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Olivia Dean, who also credits Winehouse as an inspiration, followed in her footsteps, becoming the most recent recipient of the Best New Artist Award. With a unique, sultry voice and masterful command over genre, it is no surprise that “Back to Black” remains as respected today as it was 20 years ago.

2016 was a great year for music, giving rise to acclaimed albums such as Frank Ocean’s “Blonde” and Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.” However, most chart-topping music was pop-drop-style, algorithmic songs. These songs were good, making them popular for a reason. Taking a further step back, though, they reveal what separates a trend from a foundational piece of art. Unlike the music of 2016, the albums of 2006 don’t need to be rediscovered through digital nostalgia because they never left. Whether it’s the raw grit of Arctic Monkeys, the energy of Beyoncé or Amy Winehouse’s heartfelt delivery, 2006 was a year of undeniable influence.

2026 may be the new 2016, but there will never be another 2006.