For students searching for community or an introduction to another culture, Binghamton University's multicultural organizations host a variety of engaging events every year.

As a predominantly white institution, students of color might initially struggle to adjust to an unfamiliar environment and find their place upon arriving on campus. However, Binghamton University is also home to dozens of cultural and community-based organizations, allowing anyone interested to attend their signature annual events and experience all they offer.



United by the same mission of empowering and representing those with a shared racial, ethnic or gender identity, these clubs host over 75 percent of campus programming throughout the semester. E-Board members and interns work extensively behind the scenes to coordinate all logistics, transforming venues like the Mandela Room into elaborate spaces for student-run performances, festivals and banquets.

For those looking for a home away from home, to reconnect with their roots or learn about a new culture, here are some events to look forward to this year.



Asian Student Union’s Asian Night



Hosted each fall, Asian Night offers a visually compelling showcase of music, dance and skits organized by the seven subgroups encompassing ASU. Previous acts have included martial arts routines by the Taekwondo Club and percussion performances from traditional percussion groups Sulpoong and Unkai Daiko. From other Binghamton-based organizations to special guest appearances from viral social media sensations, ASU recruits a versatile lineup each year to demonstrate the diversity and creativity of the Asian American community.



Black Student Union’s Homecoming Fashion Show



For nearly 60 years, BSU has invited alumni, students and faculty to attend its annual fashion show every homecoming weekend. Models walk the runway dressed in a variety of designs crafted by aspiring stylists that emulate the complexities of Black culture. Each act is typically based on a political or social issue, recognizing the wide-reaching influence of the Black community over fashion across decades. All proceeds from ticket sales go to BSU’s Youth Program, which provides critical mentorship to minorities aged five to 13 in Broome County.



Caribbean Student Association’s Carnival



Carnival originated as an exuberant festival of freedom following emancipation, reflecting the resilience of the Caribbean people and the ability to rejoice through hardship. CSA captures the spirited energy of the Carnival season and transports attendees across the Caribbean islands with lively music, intricate decorations and colorful costumes. Attendees can expect feathered headdresses, jewel-encrusted bodices and acrobatic tricks as dancers take the stage.



Corazoncitos’ Mis Quince con Cora



Inspired by a quinceañera — a rite of passage honoring young Hispanic women as they turn 15 and transition into adulthood — “Mis Quince con Cora” embraces the celebratory elements of the tradition while fundraising for partnered nonprofit organizations. Attendees engage with significant coming-of-age customs, such as the changing of shoes ceremony, the father-daughter dance and the last doll. In the past, the event has raised thousands to support international charities like Mariposa DR and ACOMER Puerto Rico.



Latin American Student Union’s Latin Weekend



A three-night-long extravaganza, LASU’s annual Latin Weekend is organized in collaboration with Quimbamba Latin Dance Team and Binghamton’s chapter of the National Association of Latino Fraternal Organizations. In addition to its long-running Nuestra Belleza y Nuestro Galán Latinx beauty pageant spotlighting Latin American countries, the weekend features El Polvorín, a highly anticipated dance contest organized by Quimbamba. The event invites talented college dance teams from all over New York state to perform, with the audience packing the Mandela Room.



Rainbow Pride Union’s Second Chance Prom



Second Chance Prom offers the LGBTQ+ community another opportunity to enjoy a significant high school milestone they might have previously missed out on. The organization encourages attendees to wear what they want and attend with whom they want, free from discrimination. Through the Second Chance Prom and other events throughout the semester, the Rainbow Pride Union aims to foster a safe space for members to express themselves — both at the University and on the dance floor.



Vietnamese Student Association’s Miss and Mr. Asia



VSA’s two annual pageants offer contestants representing various Asian countries to compete for the winning crown. With Miss Asia in the spring and Mr. Asia in the fall, both pageants include presentations and interviews that reflect each contestant’s unique personality and heritage. Each round often pays tribute to traditional music, dance and fashion, allowing audience members to immerse themselves in a high-energy and entertaining evening of cultural appreciation.