This year’s theme for China Night, “Turning Red,” reflected of the event’s mission to blend tradition and modernity, creating a welcoming, diverse environment for students.

The event functioned as a talent show-like competition, showcasing creativity and culture through various traditional and contemporary art forms.

The Chinese American Student Union held its annual China Night on Friday in the Mandela Room. Consisting of 19 performances from a wide range of organizations, China Night spotlights both traditional and contemporary art forms to showcase the rich diversity of Chinese culture.

This year’s theme, “Turning Red,” is centered around a quirky, coming-of-age animated film, which follows a Chinese Canadian girl who turns into a red panda when her emotions are heightened. Between staying true to traditional elements and maintaining engagement with a modern audience, the theme reflected the event’s aim to promote cultural awareness while offering a welcoming space for students of all backgrounds.

“China Night has grown significantly in terms of the level of creativity involved,” Alex Chee, president of CASU and a senior majoring in mathematics, wrote in an email. “During my freshman year, China Night primarily featured a live cultural skit with dancing/ singing performances from Asian organizations and individuals. Now, it has grown into a talent-like show where participants have greater freedom to showcase their creativity while still having the opportunity to showcase cultural elements into their performances.”

China Night opened with a performance by The Chillers, a group of student musicians who came together to perform at the event. Covering familiar songs like “Everybody Talks” by Neon Trees, The Chillers warmed up the crowd with their lively stage presence.

Following the set, Sigma Psi Zeta Sorority, Inc. took to the stage with a hip-hop and R&B dance medley, first performing in a sensual heels dance using chairs as props, then switching gears to hip-hop. Haru9, a dance team consisting of members of MODA, also performed a dance medley, showcasing their sharp and spunky dance style in various hip-hop routines.

Although a great handful of China Night’s performers chose to put on dance medleys, groups such as Sulpoong and Eclipse Diabolo opted for something different.

Consisting of an arrangement of four different instruments, Sulpoong, a traditional Korean percussion group, transformed the environment with rhythmic drumming and the occasional shouting in an intensely captivating performance.

As the name suggests, Eclipse Diabolo choreographed tricks in the form of the Chinese game Diabolo, which involves throwing and passing a two-headed top with a string connected to two sticks. The group performed to a set of different songs, skillfully passing the tops to each other and showcasing their proficiency with the tool.

During intermission, attendees freely walked the space, taking photos with one another, grabbing provided food and trying different Chinese snacks in small red bags for everyone attending the show.

Following the intermission was a fashion walk organized by both CASU and RENA, a student fashion magazine. Highlighting self-expression and identity, the models showcased 2014 grunge aesthetics with cut-up tees and bedazzled baggy jeans, as well as traditional Chinese attire like the qipao.

The event came to an end with final dances from the interns and E-Board. After a short voting segment, Binghamton Taekwondo took home best performance and Sigma Omicron Pi won best dance.

“Events like China Night are important on a campus like this because they bring together people from different cultures and organizations to share a meaningful, collective experience,” Chloe Tse, vice president of CASU and a junior majoring in biology, wrote in an email. “For a few hours, the event creates a space where diverse traditions, performances, and perspectives are celebrated and appreciated. It also helps promote cultural awareness and understanding, allowing students to learn from one another in an engaging way.”