The English rock band's 14th studio album explores themes of tragedy and loss.

The Cure, a gothic and experimental rock band from Crawley, West Sussex, released their newest album this Friday. The album, “Songs Of A Lost World,” is a testament to the band’s lasting impact and continued relevance in the music industry.

The Cure originally rose to fame in Europe in the 1970s and quickly spread to the rest of the world. They are known for their innovative style, with gothic imagery invoking themes of lovesickness and melancholy.

Robert Smith, the lead vocalist, songwriter and guitarist of The Cure, wrote a majority of the songs, which reflects the album’s cohesive atmosphere.

The leading track, “Alone,” sets the entire album up for its unrelentingly sad work with lyrics full of loneliness and death. It opens with doleful instrumentals and sets the tone for the rest of the track, which is graceful and has a hauntingly beautiful descending figure on the guitar and piano. This gives way to the piano ballad “And Nothing Is Forever.” This song is beautiful with its gentle and sweeping feel. The slow-paced song takes over the feeling of a funeral, bringing it back to the album’s central theme — death.

Following these two tracks is “A Fragile Thing,” which is the only time on the album where Smith sings within the first minute of the song. His voice sticks out greatly in this track for being his strongest vocal performance on the album. “Warsong” and “Endsong” are two tracks on the album that focus on human relationships and the struggles that come with them.

“I Can Never Say Goodbye” and “All I Ever Am” speak of sudden loss and grief. They tie the album together perfectly with how sudden tragedy impacts us as humans. The one track that is a slight outlier to the rest is “Drone:Nodrone,” with its loud but strong guitars. It has punchy and strong vocals that stick out from the rest of the album. This isn’t to say it does not work well with the other songs, but rather it offers a different listening experience.

“Songs Of A Lost World” isn’t too overwrought or filled with fake feelings but manages to center itself around emotions of vulnerability and acceptance. Overall, The Cure can make music that speaks to universal experiences, including fractured relationships, internal struggles and dealing with the inevitability of death.

Rating: 4.5/5