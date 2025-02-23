McRae's third studio album utilizes dance and pop music to provide a nostalgic experience that calls back to the sounds of the 2000s.

Released on Feb. 21, “So Close To What” is the third studio album by Canadian singer Tate McRae, another electric step on her road to pop stardom.

At just 21 years old, McRae has the trifecta of a pop star in her hands — singing, songwriting and performing, with intricate choreography and a stage presence that sets her apart from other pop stars of our time. McRae first stepped into the spotlight as a dancer, being named as a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2016.

From there, McRae continued to gain traction with the release of her debut single, “One Day,” in 2017. She went on to release two EPs, the second of which — “TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD” — was the most streamed female EP of 2021 on Spotify. Her 2021 single “you broke me first” also went on to reach the 17th spot on the Billboard Top 100, all before the release of her first album — “i used to think i could fly” — released in 2022.

Since her debut album, McRae has continued to find success in the pop world, with hit songs like “greedy” finding worldwide acclaim, and her second studio album “THINK LATER” debuting within the top five of multiple countries’ charts.

The much-anticipated album opened with “Miss possessive” and “2 hands,” starting with a burst of energy and angst. The opening inspires a surge of confidence that McRae gives off, showcasing her growth as an artist and setting the tone for the rest of the album.

Despite the overarching dancey, pop-rock feeling of the album, “So Close To What” still features some dimension, with more mellow tracks and lyricism filled with emotion.

“Greenlight,” for example, fills the listener with a wistful feeling as McRae delves into the emotional complexities felt when moving on from a painful relationship. Two features — “bloodonmyhands (feat. Flo Milli)” and “I know love (feat. The Kid LAROI)” offer a nice change of pace in spots where the album begins to blend.

Though parts of the album sound flat, stand-out titles such as “It’s ok I’m ok,” which appeals to the fun, dancey nature of the album, and “Sports car,” which leans into a sultry and nostalgic sound, drive the album home. This solidifies its place in the modern pop world.

The album is reminiscent of artists from the early 2000s like Britney Spears and The Pussycat Dolls. That energy successfully shines through in many of the album’s tracks, and it is not hard to imagine some of these songs playing in a time of flip phones and low-rise jeans.

Overall, “So Close To What” is another huge step in McRae’s journey in the pop world. The pop-rock sound she demonstrates throughout the album fills the listener with a feeling of nostalgia for the music of the early 2000s that leaves you wanting more. Though the album is not perfect, it sets McRae up for some amazing growth as she continues to find her sound and place in the music industry.

Rating: 3.5/5