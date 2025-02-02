Perfect for any antique enthusiast, these four shops are hidden gems in the Binghamton community and feature a unique selection of furniture, jewelry, clothing and musical instruments.

Antiquing is a sustainable way to breathe new life into old treasures, and there are many opportunities and places to explore in Binghamton. Many of these shops can be found on historic Clinton Street, also known as Antique Row. These stores showcase the odds, ends and treasures hidden in the community and can be a great way to support small businesses and come across some truly unique, beautiful and useful items that you can’t find in other types of stores.

Mad Hatter Antiques

Located at 284 Clinton St., this shop specializes in furniture that you can’t find anywhere else, and everything’s truly one of a kind. If you’re looking for unique, secondhand items to give your apartment or living space a maximalist feel, Mad Hatter would be the place to go. The store boasts over 6,000 square feet of retail space over three floors. True to its name, the inside of the store is decorated like a scene from Alice in Wonderland, with a full selection of antiques creating the feel that you’ve fallen down the rabbit hole. With a cozy and stuffed-to-the-brim atmosphere, any true antiquer is bound to find something they’ll want to take home.

Treasure Hunt

At 300 Clinton St., this store is true to its name. With a crowded, cozy interior and items stacked to the ceiling, finding treasures in this shop is not difficult. The store has a vast selection of books, posters and pictures, perfect for any vintage trinket-seekers looking for their next big find. But it’s not just those items — Treasure Hunt specializes in having something for everyone, from pretty china plates and glassware to vintage Santa Claus statues and retro decor. If you’re looking for affordable pieces of art or even to add some character to your kitchen, Treasure Hunt would be a great place to start.

Clinton Street 99 Antiques

Clinton Street 99 Antiques, located at 10 Clinton St., specializes in antique and vintage furniture but also features a few pieces of intriguing antique jewelry. This store is a cornerstone of Binghamton’s antique scene and contains two large rooms of items to search through. This store is perfect for shoppers searching for a beautiful piece of antique furniture and can appreciate the intricacies and hand-carved details of these vintage pieces.

Your Needful Things

Although not located directly on Antique Row, this store is just as much an asset to the city’s antiquing scene. The shop says it specializes in “top-quality and tasteful” antiques, collectibles and artwork. Your Needful Things spreads out over 10,000 square feet of items to look through that are collected from over 100 dealers. The store also contains an in-house cafe where shoppers can enjoy coffee or tea, called The Dot Cafe. It’s clear that it’s not just a store but an experience as well.

All these stores are just a few of the colorful small businesses that our community has to offer. Whether you’re into shopping for furniture, jewelry or anything in between, shopping secondhand is a great way to save money, avoid overconsumption and support small businesses.