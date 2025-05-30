Vocalists and instrumentalists from around the globe are slated to perform at the concert, held on June 1 at 3 p.m.

A display of the rich culture of Ukraine, the concert will be free to the public and feature traditional music played by artists from around the globe.

St. John the Baptist’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church Memorial Center will host a concert honoring Ukrainian music, traditional arts and clothing on Sunday, June 1 at 3 p.m. Titled “Celebrate Ukraine with Music by Ukrainians,” the performance is open to the public and will feature vocalists and instrumentalists from Ukraine, Taiwan, Canada and the United States.



Produced by Ü Lee, a musician and educator from Apalachin, New York, the concert program will feature famous songs and rare tunes banned in Russia, along with pieces that require a distinct skillset to carry out in a performance. About 50 musicians will perform, including vocalists from the choirs of Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church and St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church and several instrumentalists like violinists, saxophonists, cellists, pianists and a flutist.



“The pieces specifically are from Ukrainian composers to highlight how incredible their citizens are,” Christina Docenko of Endicott, one of the concert’s violinists, wrote in an email. “One of the pieces (Red Viburnum, a patriotic march) is considered a nationalist anthem, and singing it is punishable by fines and imprisonment in Crimea circa Russian Invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Playing songs like this and the national anthem allow us to loudly support Ukraine in protest of the Russian invasion.”



While some pieces in the program are well-known, like the famous Christmas tune “Carol of the Bells,” based on “Shchedryk,” a Ukrainian New Year’s song, others may be unfamiliar to concert attendees.



“Several songs in this concert state the resilience and the vibrant spirit of Ukrainians,” Lee wrote in an email. “Except the first piece (Star Spangled Banner), the rest of the repertoire in this program is all composed by Ukrainians (1800s – present). It’s very likely that our production may have premiered ‘My Kyiv’ and ‘Klebanov’s Piano Trio No. 2’ for the audience in this area.”



Along with teaching music and performing arts, Lee studies different languages, including other countries’ vocal and musical literature. While studying Ukrainian music, she said the event came together after she posted on Facebook about organizing a concert celebrating the culture.



“I’m a linguist with great enthusiasm to learn languages,” Lee wrote. “I’m also a humanitarian that has put together numerous benefit concerts for nonprofits around the world. When I feel that there’s a voice that should be heard more, I start a project and engage people to make it happen.”



Lee organized the concert with a group of volunteer musicians. While she chose the music, arranged the program and coordinated the event, artists recommended Ukrainian music that resonated with them. Boris Derow of Canora in Saskatchewan, Canada and the concert’s tenor saxophonist, shared the significance of the pieces he suggested.



“The pieces that I sent to her were love songs between people, for Kyiv, and a lullaby about wanting the sun to shine just a little longer before it disappears below the horizon,” Derow wrote in an email. “The piece, ‘My Kyiv’ is a crowd favourite among Ukrainians as it sings about one of Europe’s most beautiful capitals. ‘The Quiet Evening’ was the last song played on Ukrainian national radio before the Soviet Union shuttered the station. It’s always held a special place in my heart.”



“Celebrate Ukraine with Music by Ukrainians” is not only a celebration of Ukrainian culture, but an opportunity to learn about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and its impacts. At the concert, attendees can donate to UNITED24, the official fundraising platform of Ukraine.



Lee said that the event will allow attendees to engage with the concert and support the Ukrainian diaspora.



“They will be able to hum some famous melodies,” Lee wrote. “They can take pictures with beautiful Ukrainian art. They’ll enjoy some light refreshments made/coordinated by Ukrainians. They will learn a little more about Ukrainian culture and hopefully return and support more cultural activities.”