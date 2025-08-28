From "Goodwill Hunting" to "When Harry Met Sally," these movies are the perfect way to indulge in the fall aesthetic.

As fall rolls around the corner, there’s nothing better than curling up on your couch and watching a movie that matches the season’s cozy, slightly spooky vibe. Whether it’s with family, friends, a significant other or by yourself, here are some must-watch fall movies for this year.

My Oxford Year (2025)

“My Oxford Year,” adapted from Julia Whelan’s novel and released on Netflix, follows Anna De La Vega, an ambitious American student who earns the chance to spend a year studying at Oxford. What begins as an academic dream quickly turns into something far more complicated when she falls in love, forcing her to balance ambition, identity and the meaning of relationships that shape our lives.

Oxford itself is practically built for autumn. The cobblestone streets, old libraries and ivy-covered courtyards all look their best when the leaves turn golden and the air sharpens with cool weather. The film’s focus on learning and self-reflection pairs naturally with the rhythms of fall, when the academic year begins and students settle into routines of study, growth and late-night conversations over tea or coffee.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Set in the brick and ivy-lined world of Boston and Cambridge, the story follows Will, a young janitor at MIT whose extraordinary intellect is matched only by his fear of vulnerability. As the leaves turn and the film’s characters wrestle with questions of love, purpose and belonging, the mood mirrors the shifting season itself. The emotional warmth of Robin Williams’s performance as Will’s therapist provides a counterpoint to the crisp, chilly air outside.

Coraline (2009)

With Halloween around the corner, it’s never too early to watch spooky movies. A classic everyone should consider is “Coraline.”

“Coraline” is a perfect fall movie, as it captures the season’s mix of coziness and spookiness. Its autumn colors, rainy skies and fantastical atmosphere reflect the mood of fall, while the story of courage and discovery mirrors the season’s theme of change. The film is both eerie and comforting, making it ideal for a chilly autumn night.

When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

The movie follows Harry Burns and Sally Albright, two people who meet by chance and repeatedly cross paths over the years in New York City. As their friendship develops, they begin to question whether men and women can truly remain just friends.

Filled with witty dialogue and heartfelt moments, the film blends romance and humor while capturing the beauty of autumn in the city. The crisp air is almost tangible as characters stroll in cozy knit sweaters, scarves and tailored coats, discussing love, life and how timing can change one’s life.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

“Dead Poets Society” tells the story of an unorthodox English teacher, John Keating, who inspires his students at a conservative New England boarding school to embrace poetry, passion and independent thinking. Through secret gatherings and self-expression, the boys learn to “seize the day,” but their journey also leads to moments of profound challenge and bittersweet growth.

Misty mornings and amber-hued afternoons reflect the self-discovery and rebellion that drives the story. The film encapsulates both beginnings and endings— of a school year, of innocence, of life itself — making it deeply connected to autumn’s fleeting beauty.

Corpse Bride (2005)

“Corpse Bride” centers on Victor, a nervous young man who accidentally proposes to a deceased bride named Emily while practicing his wedding vows in the woods. Swept into the Land of the Dead, he must navigate a world of quirky skeletons and spectral ballrooms to return to his living fiancée. The film combines gothic visuals, dark humor and a surprisingly tender love story.

Tim Burton’s distinctive stop-motion animation creates a palette of dusky blues, pale grays and shadowy purples, contrasted by bursts of eerie vibrance in the Land of the Dead. The film is spooky, but never grim, more like a haunting lullaby than a horror story, making it ideal for the days leading up to Halloween when the air feels a little crisper and the nights a little darker.