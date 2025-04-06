On a bustling Thursday night, perhaps the warmest this semester, I found myself at The Grove to sample its Restaurant Week offerings. At one of the most established restaurants downtown, my photographer, Caspar, and I had high expectations.

With a clublike atmosphere, large floor-to-ceiling windows and an already-large crowd, we knew what to expect: hearty portions and quick service. We settled in, I ordered a Diet Pepsi and our server dropped off a stack of menus.

For our first course, Caspar chose an order of four boneless wings tossed in a garlic parmesan sauce with ranch, and after some agonizing, I selected the Grove sliders over the fried chicken sliders. We, of course, went halfsies.

With a light and crispy exterior and paired with a creamy buttermilk ranch, the wings were the perfect way to whet our appetites. They weren’t too heavy and complemented the sliders — a medium-rare beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and spicy mayo on a toasted mini pretzel bun — well. Caspar liked the sliders more, but I thought the wings were a better appetizer.

We were both left excited for the main courses.

After our servers took the plates away — and brought me another Diet Pepsi — we were treated to the stars of the show. Caspar, always the carnivore, knew before we had left campus that he wanted the steak sandwich, which he ordered medium-rare with a side of poutine. I opted for a salmon filet, served alongside a bed of fluffy rice, sauteed vegetables and a butter-based sauce.

I insisted we go halfsies again.

I thought the steak was incredibly tender and the poutine’s sauce was the perfect mix of creamy, tangy and flavorful. But then, his sandwich disappeared before I had the chance to take another bite.

My salmon, which I was worried would arrive overcooked, was a perfect medium-rare and boasted a crispy and flavorful crust. The side vegetables, smacking of citrus, were a surprise standout, perhaps even overshadowing the main course, and the rice reminded me of a 3 a.m. halal platter. It was spiced and pillowy, the perfect complement to the fish and vegetables.

After the servers returned to clear the table — and I resisted ordering another refill — our desserts were delivered. Caspar ordered the cheesecake drizzled with house chocolate and caramel sauce, and I chose the chocolate cake.

Though I’m not a fan of heavy desserts, I found the cheesecake tangy and complex. The whipped cream it came with helped to break up the richness and added some lightness to the plate.

The chocolate cake, while delicious, was far too rich for me. Spongy and thick, it proved to be too much for me after two filling courses. We didn’t fail to clean our plates; however, Caspar jumped in to finish what I had started. We walked out full and happy.

So if you’re looking for a fun night out at one of Binghamton’s premier nightlife locations without breaking the bank, look no further than The Grove’s $30 fixed dinner menu.