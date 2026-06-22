In the transition to college, make sure to know which resources can help with academic and health concerns, including Decker Student Health Services Center and University Tutorial Services.

From heightened academic standards to a new social scene, students might feel some growing pains in the transition to college. Binghamton University provides many important resources to help students adjust to the academic environment, manage their mental health and have a safe and productive academic year. Familiarize yourself with these resources that can help you take on the semester.

Academic Resources:

BU might be the first experience you have with college-level coursework. To ensure you have all the help you need, be sure to consider the following resources.

The Writing Center

Starting the second week of classes, the Writing Center provides free tutoring in academic writing to all students. Tutors can help you understand your assignment, focus your thesis, choose credible sources, craft your writing style and more. In-person appointments at Library North 2411 can be made Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Online appointments after 4 p.m. are available as well.

University Tutorial Services

The University Tutoring Services, located in the College-in-the-Woods Library, offers free tutoring for students in a variety of subjects. Most tutoring sessions are one hour long, with group and one-on-one sessions available depending on the subject. UTS recommends students attend sessions regularly to improve analytical and critical thinking skills.

Services for Students with Disabilities

Services for Students with Disabilities partners with students, faculty and staff to provide equal access for all students at BU. Students with a documented disability can register for SSD at any time, which is the first step to receiving individualized accommodations. SSD works to improve access and inclusion across campus.

Success Coaching

Students can book free one-on-one coaching appointments with Professional and Peer Success Coaching to improve their time and task management skills, study habits and motivation. Success Coaches focus on empowering students to take charge of their educational career at BU, and appointments are available on a bi-weekly basis.

Transfer Student Success

Transfer Student Success works to assist students before and during their transfer to BU and through all stages of their BU education. This office can serve as the primary resource for transfer students to find mentoring, advice and advocacy. In the 2025-26 academic year, TSS had 3,625 student engagements with 67 different programs.

The Speaking Center

The Speaking Center helps students with public speaking and oral presentation preparation and delivery. The peer-to-peer coaching style can support students with presentations of all kinds, including for classes, pitches, student leadership roles and special events like commencement speeches. Consultation appointments are scheduled in half-hour time slots. Be sure to make an appointment on their website to prepare for your next presentation.

Office of the Registrar

The Office of the Registrar helps students in a variety of academic areas. Students who need support with requesting a transcript, registering for courses or replacing their student ID should look to their website resources. The Office also offers tutorials for class registration.

Health Resources:

Taking care of your health at Binghamton is imperative to having a successful academic and social life. The following resources on campus are meant to aid students in addressing health concerns.

University Counseling Center

Open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, the UCC provides clinical and referral services to BU students. The UCC offers individual counseling, group counseling, same-day urgent counseling, consultation for concerned parents, guardians, friends and family, referrals for providers and treatment coordination. Call the UCC at 607-777-2772 or stop by their office in Old O’Connor 264 to make an appointment or find out more about their resources.

Decker Student Health Services Center

DSHSC provides students with care for acute illness and injury, HIV testing, health education, women’s health services, immunizations, travel medicine, psychiatric consultation and laboratory services. Decker’s mission is to create a healthier campus through education, prevention and treatment. Appointments can be made through the Patient Portal.

Harpur’s Ferry

Harpur’s Ferry Student Volunteer Ambulance Service is a nonprofit organization providing free advanced life support emergency medical services to Binghamton University and the greater Binghamton community. Harpur’s Ferry utilizes three ambulances and two first-response vehicles to treat patients and provide transport to local facilities. If you, or someone near you, might need to be transported to a hospital, they can be contacted at (607) 777-3333. Harpur’s Ferry operates 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education Team

The Dean of Students’ CARE Team is BU’s case management office. They can support you through stressful situations, course withdrawal and reenrollment for medical reasons and addressing emergencies such as interpersonal violence, sexual violence or personal crises. You can submit a referral for yourself or another student for guidance in addressing personal struggles on their website.

The Food Pantry

The Binghamton University Food Pantry is a member of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and The Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse. The three pantries, accessible to students, are available for temporary assistance. The campus food pantry is located in the Iroquois Commons at College-in-the-Woods Dining Center. There are also two satellite pantries at the University Downtown Center and the Health Science Campus Pharmacy Building. To place an order with the BU Food Pantry, you must complete a new attestation form for the academic year and fill out the order form, both available on their website. The satellite pantry at the Health Sciences Campus does not require an order form. For long-term assistance, reach out to the CARE team.

The Psychological Clinic

Students can contact the clinic at 607-777-2103 to receive psychological assessment services, individual therapy and group therapeutic services from students enrolled in the Clinical Psychology doctoral program who work under the direct supervision of New York State licensed psychologists. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during the school year.

Support Empathy Empowerment Kindness

SEEK is a non-emergency, student-run helpline for students looking for mental health support. SEEK call handlers go through rigorous training to help callers with a variety of issues, including stress, grief, life changes and more. They can be reached at 607-777-HELP (4357) between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. when classes are in session if you are in need of mental health assistance.

Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center

The Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center provides resources for students to report instances of sexual violence and get the support they need. The center’s staff includes the deputy Title IX coordinator, a sexual assault advocate, a bystander training coordinator, a counselor specializing in trauma recovery, the Crime Victims Assistance Center and other service providers. VARCC is located on the third floor of Old Johnson Hall. To get support, you can call, email, make an appointment online or walk in during operating hours.