The concept of a “hidden gem” may be an overblown one by this point, but Spice of India is more than deserving of this moniker. Located adjacent to the Mirabito just off of Vestal Parkway East before you enter Binghamton proper, few would think much of this eatery just walking or driving past it. But those who do give it a try this Restaurant Week season will be rewarded with a flavor explosion incomparable to its contemporaries.

As soon as Abigail, who photographed our meal, and I were seated in the restaurant, we were greeted with a friendly hello from the proprietor, Manish. Just as bright as Manish’s personality was the decor of his restaurant, as the walls were coated in yellow paint with tasteful artwork lining them. Above the main kitchen area was a quartet of TVs playing different Bollywood movies, while the space was filled with indie-pop. While the overall space was rather cozy and intimate, every aspect of its design was carefully thought out and brimming with life. This lively ambiance made me very excited for our meal, which would be my first time trying Indian food.

In a rather timely fashion after ordering came our first course. Abigail selected the samosa chaat off the menu, while I made the tandoori chicken my first pick. The samosa was crunchy with a well-baked texture, with the earthy flavor inside of the pastry complimented by a well-seasoned mix of veggies and sauce that surrounded the pastry. Meanwhile, the tandoori chicken was incredibly moist and well-seasoned, brimming with flavor in every bite. Paired with a side of mint chutney, the combo of savory heat and cool sweetness was excellent. As the second course came, I was still picking as much of the chicken as I could off the bone.

For my main course, I chose to go with the classic butter chicken at a medium spice level. Within one spoonful, I understood why this dish is such a cultural staple, as it reminded me of the tomato soups I grew up on but taken to the next level. Incredibly rich and flavorful, the curry added both color and heat to the palate in a way I hadn’t experienced before. The tenderness from my previous appetizer carried over to the chicken mixed into this dish, perfectly complimenting the curry. When I mixed the included rice into my spoonfuls, the overall balance of texture was heightened, giving more body to an already thick curry.

Meanwhile, Abigail kicked the spice up a notch by ordering the lamb saag with the maximum spice level. I was very struck by the heat of the dish, originating from the extremely flavorful seasoning of every element present within the overall meal. The base of greens and veggies used to create a foundation for the saag gave it a very strong, paste-like quality that enhanced the overall bite. The lamb is shredded into the overall mixture, establishing a perfect balance of meaty flavor in the dish without compromising the saag.

Capping off our meal at Spice of India was the dessert course. We started with the gulab jamun, presented to us resting in a small pool of warm sugary syrup. The gulab jamun, which fit perfectly in my spoon, was soft, plushy and practically melted in my mouth. The bite was quick, but the sweetness and sauce stayed with me. I’m pleased to report the dish also met Abigail’s approval, of whom the desert is a personal favorite.

We ended our meal with baklava, which once again demonstrated Spice of India’s prowess with its baked items. A mix of chocolate and vanilla flavors combined with the flaky layers of baklava created a truly delectable dish. I made sure to eat it slowly, so as to savor every bite.

For those willing to venture to new areas of Binghamton, or really any foodie who wants to say they’ve had all of Binghamton’s best eats, you’ll be really missing out if you don’t give Spice of India a try. The level of flavor, generous portions and excellent service make this not just one of the best values this Restaurant Week, but one of the best meals I’ve had.