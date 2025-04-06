It has felt very bittersweet as I write my last Restaurant Week article, as this tradition has been a highlight of my time as a writer. Finishing off my tenure at Craft was the perfect end.

I visited the bar and grill on 135 Washington St. with my photographer and roommate, Lily, on Thursday. Immediately, we were greeted by an energetic space with a wide-open wall to let in the fresh, newly spring air. The colorful lights shone green, likely due to residual St. Patrick’s Day decor, and Thin Mint Milkshakes were practically on every table.

We were quickly greeted by our great server, Devin, and put in our orders, trying to get as much variety between us as possible. With the choice of two sliders, one side, one dessert and one drink, we were set up for a filling meal. I ordered the beer cheese and hot chix sliders with a garden salad on the side, while Lily got the Craft and crispy chix sliders with a side of tater tots.

Starting with the beef options, we were happily surprised with the juicy and well-sauced patties. The Craft slider was your classic burger, featuring lettuce, tomato and sweet pickles. The crunch of vegetables worked well with the softness of the bun, and the sweetness from the pickles complimented the tangy burger sauce.

The beer cheese option was covered in warm cheese, leaving every bite gooey. The arugula added a nice bitterness and the mustard remoulade was a unique touch. I’d come back just for that slider.

The chicken options featured a seasoned tender on the bun. The classic also had sweet pickles with a rich honey mustard sauce. The tender was crispy on the outside — befitting its name — while the meat was perfectly cooked.

The hot chix tender was covered in a spicy buffalo and paired with a Napa slaw and blue cheese. The sauce and blue cheese were both strong flavors, so if spicy or that cheese is not your thing, opt for the crispy chix. However, as someone in love with that flavor combo, this slider hit the spot.

Our sandwiches came served with sides, and they were excellent compliments to our meal. The tater tots were crispy and not overly salty. We chose the classic ketchup to dip them in, but the restaurant offers over five different sauces to go with them.

If you’ve read my Restaurant Week coverage before, you know if a house salad with ranch is on the menu, I will get it. Nothing starts a meal off better than fresh greens and a creamy dressing, and this classic dish hit all the right notes. Especially with the spicy chicken on my plate, this salad added a cool flavor to my meal.

However, the real star of our meal was the dessert: the ice cream nachos. Getting one of each, the unicorn and black out, we were thrilled by the genius of this invention.

Scoops of vanilla and chocolate were covered in whipped cream and sprinkles as a mound of circular sugar cone chips surrounded the sundae. The unicorn featured strawberries, which added another delicious layer of sweetness to the vanilla, and the chocolate sauce on the black out would make any chocolate lover cry.

While Lily and I were split on which sundae was best, we agreed that you must just go with your best friend and get both. We were heartbroken to learn this was only a menu item for Restaurant Week, it’s even more of a reason to check out Craft before the week is over.

Craft provided the best experience for the end of my Restaurant Week time. From the extremely friendly staff to the delicious food, I couldn’t have asked for a better time. As students, we are very fortunate to have Binghamton’s local restaurant scene, and Restaurant Week is the perfect time to take advantage of it. I know it is something I will miss a lot when I’m no longer here. If you haven’t already, get Craft on your calendar and make the most of this special tradition.