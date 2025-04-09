Though many had low expectations, "A Minecraft Movie" provides a lovable, cult-classic adaptation of the beloved video game.

On April 4, the long-awaited live-action adaptation of the popular video game, Minecraft, was released in theaters. The heavily anticipated release of “A Minecraft Movie” saw a mix of both hopeful Minecraft fans clad with merchandise and themed McDonald’s meals and skeptical critics, who flooded theaters to see the film.

The movie was highly anticipated thanks to the immense popularity of the game. Since the 2010s, Minecraft has been one of the most popular video games among children and adults alike, employing creative worldbuilding and easy-to-use formats. Many longtime, loyal fans have been anticipating this adaptation, preparing to judge whether or not it lives up to the game.

Although the film features a star-studded cast including Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge, which has solicited viewers beyond players of the game, the original reception to the film’s trailer was largely negative. The previews appeared to feature an awkward mix of live action and CGI, cringy references to aspects of the game, and over-the-top, cheesy acting.

While it may not have a particularly cohesive or thought-provoking plot, the comedic strength of the actors and the blatant self-awareness of the film’s “cringe factor” works in a way many did not expect it to.

Black as Steve, the playable character in the video game, begins the film with an introduction to the Minecraft Overworld, a land made of cubes that can be reached through a portal. He discovers he can build whatever he likes, limited only by the bounds of his own creativity. To prevent the takeover of this world by the piglike creatures of the Nether, Steve instructs his pet wolf, Dennis, to hide the portal-making orb in the real world.

As the movie progresses, the rest of the cast comes together. Garrett (Momoa) is a washed-up gaming star who seeks money to save his failing shop. He meets Henry (Sebastian Hansen), a creative and nerdy kid who has just moved into town with his older sister and caretaker, Natalie (Emma Myers).

These three, along with Natalie and Henry’s real estate agent, Dawn (Danielle Brooks) come across the portal to the Overworld and get stuck with Steve. The group must find a way to return to the real world, while also keeping the Overworld safe from the Nether villains.

The film’s theme, the value of creativity, is overstated and delivered in obvious ways through the character of Henry, who thrives building tools in the Overworld. Henry and Natalie are characters that seem to serve no other purpose than to advance the plot of the story. However, Steve and Garrett have hilarious chemistry with one another, which incites constant laughter from the audience and serves as a greater bond than that between Henry and Natalie.

Black’s physical comedy cannot be overlooked and adds to the overall strength of the movie’s funnier scenes, especially when combined with Momoa for bromance-level interactions. Dawn also serves as a hilarious, likable addition to the crew.

The movie’s primary subplot is one in which Coolidge, as Henry’s vice principal, hits a villager who has wandered out of the Overworld with her car. The scenes featuring Coolidge, interspersed throughout the film, serve as a break from the main plot and are by far the funniest parts of the movie. Coolidge’s character appears to be just a manifestation of herself, leading to hilarious interactions between her larger-than-life character and the CGI villager.

Overall, while it may not be a cinematic, highbrow masterpiece, “A Minecraft Movie” is an enjoyable experience for all ages that provides a lovable, comedic adaptation of the video game. It is sure to make audiences laugh and enjoy their time in the theater. And what else, after all, can we ask of a comedy?

Rating: 3/5