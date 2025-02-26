The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers was founded in 2002 with the goal of advancing Hispanic leadership in STEM fields.

A chapter of the national organization, SHPE advances Hispanic leadership in STEM to grow academically and professionally and is a home away from home for its members.

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, a chapter of the nation’s largest association dedicated to advancing Hispanic leadership in STEM fields that has been on campus since 2002, emphasizes not just academic and professional success but building community.

The national organization was founded 50 years ago in Los Angeles by civil engineer Rod Garcia as a response to the lack of diversity in engineering. Despite California’s technology boom at the time, Garcia’s workplace was primarily white, which stood in contrast to the rich blend of cultures seen throughout his city, so in response, he gathered Hispanic engineers with similar concerns. Ryan Saco, SHPE’s vice president and a senior majoring in computer engineering, expanded on the organization’s origin story.

“Together, they held meetings in his garage and shared their passions and ideas to contribute to diversifying the STEM field,” Saco wrote in an email. “That was how SHPE was born, and these stories of hispanics feeling lonely and unheard in the STEM field and just working in America, is something that our families and grandparents felt as well, so it is something worth fighting the long fight for.”

At a predominantly white institution, SHPE plays a crucial role in encouraging members of underrepresented groups to thrive in STEM. Janelle Mosquera, a co-fundraising chair and a sophomore majoring in environmental science, described its significance on campus.

“It’s so important to have SHPE at Binghamton University because our organization offers a supportive community for diverse students in STEM fields on campus,” Mosquera wrote in an email. “Historically STEM fields have been known to be dominated by specific demographic groups and with an organization like SHPE, there is more representation, support, and advocacy for those who may not be able to find it elsewhere.”

The organization aims to achieve its goal through hosting events in three primary categories: technical and professional, social, and cultural. Past professional and technical events have included LinkedIn workshops and building a go-kart, while activities like paint and sips, or Jarritos and Dibujitos, encourage connection with the general body and other organizations. On the cultural side, SHPE has hosted events like Loteria game nights and Recuerden su Cultura, where members discussed their own identities during Hispanic Heritage Month.

SHPE recently attended its biggest event where members flew out to Anaheim, California to attend the association’s national convention in November, allowing students to forge connections with like-minded colleagues and network for internships and jobs with top companies from around the world.

“In addition to our mission, we have access to countless alumni and resources from within Binghamton’s chapter as well as scholarships, mentorship, and conferences run by our national organization,” wrote Nicholas Reyes, the president of SHPE and a senior majoring in computer science, in an email. “In fact, our organization very consistently grants full funding to motivated students looking to attend the annual SHPE National Convention, which is the largest gathering of Hispanics in STEM in the country (last year’s convention garnered 15,000+ attendees).”

This semester, SHPE is set to host a soccer tournament and a Women in Stem panel — now called FLAMES — where women will share their advice and experiences from the workforce.

For many, SHPE’s community makes it a home away from home — a family of friends and a network of supporters on campus. The organization stresses that anyone is welcome to join, even if they aren’t Hispanic or a STEM major.

“The people I met here are all so amazing and I don’t see myself disconnecting from these people for a long time,” Saco wrote. “I miss the seniors in SHPE that graduated last year, but I still talk to them and even hang out in the city with them during breaks. I love all the people in this organization, and the great thing is that this organization gives back not only with life-long friendships, but with amazing opportunities to reach my professional goals and dream career.”

Reyes described how the vibrant community that SHPE has built has shaped his college experience academically and personally.

“As I look back on almost 4 years of an undergraduate degree, I’ve come to realize SHPE has been the most impactful thing I could have participated in,” Reyes wrote. “I’ve gained more professional opportunities and grown academically because of SHPE; however, while both of those are nice to have, they are not why I decided to lead and ultimately dedicate so much time to a student organization.”

“The community SHPE offers is unique,” he added. “They are simultaneously the type of people you can pull overnight study sessions with and struggle together with, but also have a good laugh with and enjoy procrastination while it lasts. SHPE is both a professional team and a home away from home. A Familia and a place to help grow into who you want to become.”