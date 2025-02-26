On campus for over 70 years, the organization fights for queer liberation, educates students about LGBTQ+ issues and creates a safe space for students to connect.

Rainbow Pride Union, an organization long dedicated to building community among LGBTQ+ students that was founded in the 1970-71 academic year as the Harpur Gay Liberation Front, is returning to its activist and politically focused roots. For more insight into the organization’s renewed direction, Pipe Dream interviewed Mansha Rahman, a junior double-majoring in art and design and Spanish who serves as its president.

Earlier this year, Rainbow Pride Union rebranded to an organization focused on fostering queer community and liberation. What sparked this change?

“Rainbow Pride Union has always been a social club for having queer community and celebrating our LGBTQ+ identities. However, we noticed there was a need for a group to educate and inform others on campus about LGBTQ+ rights, especially in the new air of the political climate of the United States. With so much legislation being pushed to oppress LGBTQ+ individuals, we knew that education and speaking on the intersectionality of LGBTQ+ issues and politics would be good for us.”

How has the Rainbow Pride Union blended its roots as both a politically focused with its social element?

“We are having GBMs in our usual fun fashion. We’ve done record painting and bracelet making, but we also have an educational component. We want people to talk and learn about each other and know that they have support systems, which we know we can also convey through our educational activities, which include PowerPoint presentations and discussions.”

In September, Pipe Dream published a feature on the Rainbow Pride Union to highlight its shift in focus. What political activism has RPU engaged in since this article?

“We are hosting a meeting with Students for Justice for Palestine to discuss Pinkwashing, and we are making efforts to educate our student body on what they can do to support LGBTQ+ individuals during our GBMs.”

Since the organization’s rebrand, how has the membership of RPU changed, and what do your members take out of joining?

“We’ve had a lot of new faces pop up and new collaborations. We hope that members take away a new piece of information and leave with more knowledge than they came in with. We’ve already done a few educational events and I’m proud to say people are leading their lives with a more inclusive lens.”

How has the Rainbow Pride Union created a safe space for queer students?

“We recently did an event surrounding Aromantic Awareness Week with bracelet making where we had an open discussion about the stigmas around aro-ace identities. Most people said that they never had the opportunity to discuss their identity and that it made them feel seen! Additionally, we host events that are as simple as a movie showing of a queer film, so that we can promote movies with LGBTQ+ representation.”

Is the Rainbow Pride Union hosting any upcoming events this semester?

“Our Second Chance Prom, an event for LGBTQ+ students to have a “second chance” at prom is Friday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Old Union Hall. We will have drag performances, photo booths, fun mocktails, a prom court and more! Second Chance Prom is an opportunity for any LGBTQ+ individual to have a safe haven to dress up and express their queer identities. The theme this year is fairytale!”

Is there anything else you would like to add?

“Follow us on Instagram @rainbowprideunion!”