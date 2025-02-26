This organization, which focuses on fostering connections and forming friendships while supporting individuals' fitness journey, offers a variety of events from workshops to an annual banquet.

Since its arrival on campus in fall 2015, Pretty Girls Sweat has made waves as an organization fiercely dedicated to women’s wellness and health education. Spearheaded by three founding members — Ananna N. Kazi ‘17, Gabrielle J. Sagesse ‘17 and Jahan K. Rivers ‘17 — BU’s chapter of PGS has since built a large and supportive community.

“Their goal was to create a space where women could prioritize their health and build self-confidence while fostering a supportive community,” wrote Tiffany Ajijola, the organization’s vice president and a senior majoring in biology, in an email. “Through their efforts, they successfully introduced the PGS initiative to Binghamton University, providing a space where students could focus on both their physical well-being and mental empowerment.”

This organization’s main focus is to foster healthy lifestyles, all while building a strong sense of community and friendship among its members.

“We strive to encourage and support women who are embarking on their journeys to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, no matter how they envision that to look like because we try to touch on more than just the physical aspect of being healthy,” Gianna Peña, the president and a senior majoring in psychology, wrote in an email. “On the Binghamton campus, our goal is to create a safe and motivational environment where women feel comfortable to join our workouts, open discussions, and overall sisterhood.”

Pretty Girls Sweat’s E-Board meets weekly to plan future events and opportunities. Meetings are also a way for members to connect — a central theme at the organization’s core. After getting through the event planning, members can find themselves discussing moments from their day, sharing worries and making jokes, Ajijola said.

“It’s a good mix of getting things done while strengthening our [connection] as a team,” she added. “My favorite part about the E-board meeting is that we always start with the quote of the day and a share, where each of us gets to open up about something personal. It’s a nice way to set the tone for the meeting and help us connect on a deeper level. At the end of the meeting we also share our highs and lows of the week, which gives everyone a chance to reflect and support each-other.”

Popular workshops and events include HIIT — high-intensity interval training — exercises, pilates, yoga and an obstacle course competition last semester called “Survival of the FITtest.” However, fitness is not the only way the organization gets active on campus. They’re also known for hosting their annual Pink Brunch, a tea party-themed event with performances from other student groups and awards to students, alumni and supporters.

The organization is also looking to broaden their horizons. Whether with different approaches, free samples or a simple educational pitch, Pretty Girls Sweat is ready to incorporate new ideas to continue growing. Peña emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming space for women.

“The thing I like to stress the most to prospective members is that you definitely don’t have to eat, sleep, and breathe fitness to be a part of our organization or come to our events,” Peña wrote. “All that matters is that you want to be around a community of like-minded women who want to work towards a healthy and happy life to not only support yourself, but support others as well. I would say we’re a very easy going group who welcomes in any and everyone. So whether you participate in all of our workouts or just one or two a semester, we’re always happy to have you join us.”