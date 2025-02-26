The Latin American Student Union is looking ahead to a semester full of events, including favorites like Palabras and Nuestra Belleza y Nuestro Galán Latinx.

The Latin American Student Union, an activist and cultural organization founded in 1969 by 10 Puerto Rican students, has long been educating about and advocating for Latinx issues and creating a community of students with Latin American backgrounds. In its 55th year on campus, LASU will host a variety of events this semester that all members of the campus community can look forward to.

LatinX Festival

The LatinX festival, hosted this year by Ariana Velez, the community engagement coordinator and a junior majoring in biology, will be held at Binghamton High School on April 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. An opportunity for high school students in Binghamton to prepare them for college and allow them to see and engage with the wealth of multicultural opportunities the University offers.

“Our LatinX festival aims to celebrate the rich LatinX culture and, more importantly, promote higher education opportunities for students in the Binghamton community,” wrote Alexandra Tabora, LASU’s co-public relations officer and a senior majoring in English.

“This event was started by our alum Jahmal to support BIPOC students in Binghamton, and each year, we remain committed to continuing this initiative, as it reflects the values that LASU holds dear,” she added.

Palabras

Palabras, hosted by Isabelle Florentino, the La Voz coordinator and a junior majoring in business administration, is a semesterly art showcase that is a highlight of LASU’s programming. An open mic night that celebrates culture through art and storytelling, it is inspired by The Nuyorican Poet Café, a cultural icon of New York City’s Lower East Side that has created a space to celebrate poetry, art and music. Here at BU, Palabras strives to provide an open space for students of color to showcase their different forms of art.

“Students should attend Palabras because it offers a unique opportunity to connect with others, gain inspiration from diverse perspectives, and explore the power of expression in shaping identity and community,” Tavora wrote.

The event will also feature a guest speaker, who will be announced soon.

Nuestra Belleza y Nuestro Galán Latinx

This annual pageant, meant to highlight the diversity and richness of Latin American culture, will be hosted this semester by Jiene Feng, a junior majoring in psychology who serves as LASU’s vice president.

“This vibrant event showcases contestants who embody confidence, charisma, and cultural pride, competing in categories such as formal wear, talent, and Q&A,” Tabora wrote. “More than just a competition, the pageant highlights the diversity and richness of Latin America, fostering unity and empowerment within the community. We invite all interested people to join us every year through performances, fashion, and storytelling. Nuestra Belleza y Nuestro Galán Latinx honors heritage while inspiring the next generation of Latinx leaders here at BU.”

The pageant shines a spotlight on communities often overlooked, highlighting the unique cultural history of each Latin American country. The event features fashion, games and talent shows and is lots of fun for both contestants and attendees.

Multicultural Extravaganza

Hosted by Thomas Crowe, LASU’s events coordinator and a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience, this is a multicultural experience where students represent different Latin American countries. Through showcasing different talents and aspects of the country of their choosing, this event is a great way to learn about the cultures of different countries and support peers.

“People should go because it’s a great way to learn the culture of a different country and see an entertaining show performed by your peers,” Tabora wrote. “People should care because now more than ever it is important to celebrate cultures from different countries around the world and pageant provides a way for people to take part and celebrate it.”

Celebrating different cultures is an extremely important component of campus life, and LASU provides a variety of opportunities for students to not only celebrate culture but also give back to the community.