Established over 30 years ago by two women looking to host a Bible study, the Korean-American Christian Fellowship aims to unite people of all cultures through faith.

An organization dedicated to uniting students through faith, the fellowship is a space where students can attend Bible study, Sunday service and weekly Bible studies and prayer nights.

Established over 30 years ago by two young women who wanted to host a Bible study on campus, the Korean-American Christian Fellowship has since grown from an independent student organization to the official college ministry of the local Korean Baptist Church of Binghamton.

Over the decades, the organization has evolved into a space for Korean American students to express both their cultural heritage and spiritual identities and is only continuing to grow in its size and cultural diversity.

“While we retain the K(orean-American) in KCF to give homage to our cultural roots, we find beauty in accepting people from all cultural backgrounds to partake in the unity of loving God together,” Mina Lone, the president of KCF and junior majoring in psychology, wrote to Pipe Dream.

BU is home to several Christian organizations, including the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and the Campus Bible Fellowship, which creates a unique ability to collaborate. Specifically, the Korean Baptist Church of Binghamton has needed guest speakers since its search for a new head pastor began, prompting Chaplain Dave Mayner of the Campus Bible Fellowship to volunteer to organize a rotating weekly schedule of local pastors who could serve as temporary speakers.

Bible study leaders currently offering guidance and support include Mayner, Pastor Devon Bartholomew, Pastor Joel Garrison, Pastor Scott Roloson, Pastor Tim Dodd and the Deacon Steering Committee. In addition to working closely with these local religious leaders, KCF collaborates with the Baptist church to provide students with resources and mentorship that help them grow in and live out their faith.

“It’s not a national group — they are specific to Binghamton University,” Mayner said. “They used to not be as tied in with the church, and I kind of encouraged them to get tied in so they’d have some adult oversight.”

Students who need transportation to the Sunday worship services at the church, located at 901 Murray Hill Road, can catch a free van ride from various locations on campus, including near the bus stop by Catskill Hall (12:40 p.m.); Lot L next to Cleveland Hall (12:42 p.m.); the Susquehanna shuttle stop (12:45 p.m.); at the Mountainview College shuttle stop (12:48 p.m.); and by the main entrance of Mohawk Hall facing the University Union (1:00 p.m.). Although the church also offers Sunday services in Korean, the English Ministry worship service for students begins at 1:30 p.m.

Those looking to get involved throughout the week can find weekly prayer nights in Lecture Hall 14 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and bible studies every Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. in Classroom Wing 211.

“KCF seeks to be an organization that challenges its students not only in their internal faith, but to also put their faith into action by sharing the love and goodness of God on campus,” Lone wrote. “We welcome all, whether you are an established Christian or someone who is curious to know more about what we believe in.”

KCF will be hosting its largest outreach event of the year, Living Water on March 2 at 6 p.m. in the Mandela Room, with John 7:37-38 as the guiding verse. The event will feature performances, a short sermon and a Q&A to share the Gospel, and last year, the organization saw over 100 attendees.

“Please join us if you’re interested in hearing about how Jesus Christ is not simply a concept, but is the living God who loves and invites everyone to experience the beauty of living life with a purpose and a hope,” Lone wrote.