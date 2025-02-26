Corazoncitos, a philanthropic organization on campus, educates on socioeconomic and political issues pertaining to the United States and Latin America.

The philantropic organization collaborates closely with several groups in the multicultural community on campus.

Each year, Corazoncitos, a philanthropic organization that serves the Latine community on campus that raises awareness about socioeconomic and political issues in the United States and Latin America, partners with a nonprofit in the diaspora that shares a similar goal.

Originally formed as “Corazón de Dahlia” to aid children in Peru, the organization was restructured in 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic caused issues with contributing to a Peruvian community center, and Corazoncitos was born. They then shifted their focus to address more local issues. Dana Diaz, Corazoncitos’ events coordinator and a junior majoring in English, shared how the organization connects with the community.

“We also emphasize that everyone is welcomed and is essential to our organization’s mission statement,” Diaz wrote. “We also strive to create an inclusive environment on campus by hosting general body meetings every Wednesday, community service events and other collaborations!”

Since then, Corazoncitos has created an inclusive environment — and this year is no different. The organization’s biggest event of the semester is “Mis Quince con Cora,” inspired by the quinceañera tradition practiced across several Latin American countries that honor and celebrate a young woman’s coming of age at 15.

“Mis Quince con Cora” will bring a piece of Latin American culture to the campus community, celebrating Latine culture with lively music and heartfelt moments to foster connections between the organization and the community. It will feature performances from other student organizations, an amazing menu and interactive activities for guests to enjoy.

This year’s theme is “Mariposa,” meaning butterfly in English. Norysa Nelms, the organization’s president and a senior double-majoring in political science and Latin American and Caribbean Area studies, explained the theme’s origin.

“First, it plays on the symbolism of a butterfly, a metamorphosis similar to the one honored in the traditional quince,” Nelms wrote. “Secondly, it honors our nonprofit this semester: Mariposa DR. This nonprofit organization is based in Cabarete, DR that aims to end generational poverty through providing a safe space for the empowerment of girlhood through recreational activities, educational programs, and mental health resources for Haitian and Dominican girls ages 6-16 on the island.”

Last year, Corazoncitos raised around $1,300 for Acomer PR, a nonprofit that raises awareness of food insecurity in Puerto Rico, and around $2,400 for the “Adopt a Family” program at Guthrie Lourdes Hospital in collaboration with the Juvenile Urban Multicultural Program and the Men of Color Scholastic Society. This year, Corazoncitos has raised over $1,000 through constant fundraising efforts, the most popular of which was a recent tres leches sale.

At the end of the semester, all proceeds from “Mis Quince con Cora” will be donated to Mariposa DR.

Corazoncitos’ does constant outreach and holds collaborations with other multicultural organizations, including the Latin American Student Union, Powerful United Ladies Striving to Elevate, the Society of Hispanic and Professional Engineers, the Asian Student Union and the Dominican Student Association. These events ranged from discussing women’s empowerment and educational meetings on cancer disparities among minorities to more interactive and hands-on events like Paint and Sips. This semester, they have even more exciting collaborations and events planned for students to enjoy.

Following the recent presidential election, Corazoncitos has met with other multicultural organizations on campus to discuss how the recent executive orders have begun to impact the Latin American community. The organization held an informational meeting with LASU, Candela: Latin Dance Club and Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier, and they co-sponsored a rally and march against deportation earlier this month.

Nelms said that despite a significant rise in hostility toward the Latin American community, Corozoncitos will continue to support its community.

“We do not plan on ceasing our political advocacy, we will continue to use our platform and influence as a multicultural organization to inform people on these issues,” Nelms wrote. “We vow to keep our events and general body meetings as a supportive, safe space for any and all who have been affected by the recent political events.”