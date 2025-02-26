ColorStack, amplifies Black and Latine voices in the computer science and technology fields, giving students an outlet to connect with peers and future colleagues.

Supporting Black and Latine students in the technical and computer science fields, ColorStack hosts workshops and events and engages with leading businesses and corporations.

Founded in 2023, Binghamton University’s ColorStack chapter was developed to cultivate a supportive and inclusive community for Black, Latine and Indigenous students looking to launch fulfilling technical careers in the competitive computer science sector.

A national nonprofit with chapters at over 800 colleges across the U.S. and Canada, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Columbia University, ColorStack’s CEO, Jehron Petty, established the organization after recognizing the lack of resources available for minority students in Cornell University’s computer science program. Motivated by Petty’s mission, Julian Ortiz, ColorStack’s founding president and a junior majoring in computer science, saw a need to dedicate a similar space at Binghamton.

“I was a part of ColorStack at the national level and saw the opportunities and community it provided for underrepresented students in tech,” Ortiz wrote in an email. “Once I saw Stony Brook University had a chapter and we didn’t, I knew it was time for us to catch up.”

As ColorStack continued to grow on campus and expand its membership, the Executive Board dedicated itself to reaching even more students and making bigger strides towards ensuring diversity in the technology field.

Janelle Mosquera, ColorStack’s president and a sophomore majoring in environmental science, reflected on her experience being a part of the organization.

“From the moment I joined, I felt welcomed into a supportive community and was supported with networking, professional, and technical development opportunities,” Mosquera wrote in an email. “Being a part of the executive board, I’ve been able to help execute our mission of supporting underrepresented minority students in computer science in the Binghamton community and It’s been such a valuable experience.”

General body meetings and events generally revolve around three themes — technical, professional and social — that promote both skill development in preparation for software-related roles and a sense of belonging among members with shared backgrounds. In the past, ColorStack has hosted interactive coding workshops, guest speaker panels and corporate-sponsored collaborations with representatives from companies like Google.

“Currently, we’re partnered with Bloomberg and Chobani, which has allowed us to provide our members with technical workshop events, networking opportunities, and creating a direct pipeline between them and various tech fields,” wrote Hamid Ajose, the corporate relations chair and a sophomore majoring in computer science. “These connections are crucial because they help bridge the gap between underrepresented students in tech and industry professionals, increasing access to career opportunities.”

With support from Chobani, ColorStack also coordinated their first ever hackathon in September. During the daylong CodeFest, participants were challenged to create projects addressing issues in the larger University community. Winning entries included a website that tracked events around campus in real time and a tailored course recommendation tool that filters through Rate My Professor scores.

“Overall, I’ve focused on helping the organization become more well-rounded by expanding our events, strengthening our community, and ensuring that we’re providing the resources and support students need to succeed,” Mosquera wrote.

Daniela Bloom feels like she’s “truly found a place” within ColorStack as a member and now vice president. Coming to Binghamton as a transfer student from Westchester Community College, ColorStack reached out to Bloom personally and helped her clarify her career ambitions.

“Before transferring, I didn’t have a strong STEM-focused resume, and I had little experience with technical interviews,” wrote Bloom, a junior majoring in computer science. “Through the workshops and networking events we host and collaborate on, I’ve gained the confidence and knowledge needed to navigate the tech industry. I now feel comfortable networking with peers and professionals, and I truly appreciate the opportunities ColorStack has provided me.”

With success stories across the board, ColorStack intends for students to leave with the proficiency to land competitive internships and jobs. However, Mosquera explained that it’s just as important to help inspire the confidence in members needed to take on the industry.

“We hope that students who get involved with ColorStack gain not only valuable professional skills but also a strong sense of community and support,” Mosquera wrote. “We want them to feel empowered in their academic and professional journeys, knowing that they have access to so many opportunities and resources to help them succeed in tech. Ultimately, we hope that students walk away from their involvement feeling more prepared, motivated, and inspired to make a meaningful impact in the tech industry while contributing to a more diverse and inclusive space for future generations.”