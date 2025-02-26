No matter how well you know the choreography or a Latin dance style, Candela prioritizes being a fun and welcoming environment for students to learn about Latin American culture through dance.

The organization hosts Latin dance workshops and monthly socials, during which students have the opportunity to socialize through food, drink and dancing.

Founded in January 2023 by Kofi Waldron ‘24 and Skyla Rivera ‘24, Candela: Latin Dance Club provides an educational and welcoming space for students looking to learn Latin dance styles. The organization hosts general body meetings twice a week, during which two E-Board members lead an hourlong workshop consisting of any Latin dance style of their choice. Aside from teaching students the basic steps of the dance style, E-Board members teach a 30-second choreography to students attending the meeting.

This includes popular dances like Merengue, Bachata and Salsa and lesser-known dances like Huapango, a Mexican folk dance performed by couples, and Punta, a Central American dance. The organization is always looking to incorporate new styles to expand the diverse and varied range of Latin dances.

Melissa Sanchez, a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law who serves as Candela’s president, shared the organization’s impact on her cultural experience.

“Candela has truly become my safe space at Binghamton,” Sanchez wrote in an email. “Coming to a PWI on my own was intimidating — I was scared I wouldn’t find a place where I belonged. I was first introduced to Candela during a cumbia workshop in my first semester. Coming from an Ecuadorian family, I wasn’t exposed to many Latin dance styles growing up, so I was initially shy. However, Candela gave me the opportunity to step out of my comfort zone, explore new dance styles, and grow both as a dancer and a leader.”

The organization also hosts monthly socials similar to their general body meetings. The first hour allows for E-Board members to introduce the dance style and teach a choreographed dance, and the second hour is for open-floor social dancing and includes food.

Last October, Candela celebrated “Día de los Muertos” — a Mexican holiday celebrating family and friends who have passed — by hosting a social in collaboration with the Student Association’s vice president for multicultural affairs. In light of the theme, the organization decorated the space with skulls, streamers and glow-in-the-dark accessories and led a reggaeton workshop for the first half of the event.

Afterward, members of the club connected and socialized over drinks and birria tacos catered from Los Tapatios. The vice president for multicultural affairs’ office documented the social to later include in one of their meetings.

In addition to working with the vice president for multicultural affairs, Candela has also collaborated with a variety of organizations to lead their workshops, including the Dominican Student Association, Undivided, the Caribbean Student Association and Quimbamba to encourage students of all backgrounds to experience new styles of dance and culture.

“Someone should join Candela because it’s a great way to step out of your comfort zone and try something new,” Sanchez wrote in an email. “Dancing isn’t always easy for everyone — some people are shy or feel like they have no experience at all. But Candela is extremely beginner-friendly, and we pride ourselves on being a welcoming and supportive community for all our general body members. It’s also a space to celebrate and explore different cultures while connecting with others who share a love for dance. Plus, dancing is a fun way to relieve stress after class, stay active, and make lasting friendships!”

Candela isn’t about perfecting the right steps or choreography of a dance, said Stephanie Bedon-Cabrera, Candela’s vice president and a senior majoring in biology. She emphasized the importance of creating an inviting community space where students feel comfortable being their authentic selves.

“I still remember when Candela was just an idea, something my friends dreamed up, hoping to create a space where people could dance, connect, and celebrate Latin culture together,” Bedon-Cabrera wrote. “Watching it grow into what it is today has been incredible, but what’s even more special is getting to be a part of it.”

Amanda Monteros, Candela’s secretary and a junior majoring in psychology and art and design, spoke to the valuable and fruitful community created by Candela.

“Candela isn’t just a club — it’s a community where everyone is welcomed and valued,” Monteros wrote in an email. “Whether you have years of dance experience or have never danced before, it’s a space where you can learn, grow, and have fun. It helps build confidence, fosters friendships, and allows students to connect with Latin culture in a meaningful way.

“Beyond dancing, it’s about the memories we create together, the support we give each other, and the sense of belonging that comes with being part of something special,” Monteros added. “If you’re looking for a place where you can express yourself, make new friends, and be part of an incredible team, as well as a group that feels like family, Candela is the perfect choice.”