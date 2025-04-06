It's important to consider the effects of both nicotine products when you choose to consume such substances.

To smoke or not to smoke — that is the question. Or at least, it used to be. Now, the question everyone seems to be asking themselves is whether they should choose to vape — an option that has risen in popularity over the last decade — or stick with traditional cigarettes.

The reality is that the best option, in all areas, is to not smoke at all. But most people already know that and choose to smoke anyway. So in that case, it’s best to know what one is getting themselves into when they pick up this habit. To make an informed decision on which habit to fund, including not at all, it’s necessary to weigh the pros and cons of each option against one another on a variety of different categories.

Health

The obvious downside to either smoking or vaping is that both come with detrimental effects on one’s health, though both have a different impact to different degrees.

E-cigarettes, or vapes, contain large doses of nicotine, known to slow down brain development in children and teens. The liquid in the cartridges that create the vapor delivers toxins like cancer-causing chemicals and heavy metals. In the long term, researchers have found that vaping can cause a weakened immune system, lung damage and the release of free radicals into the body, which can cause cancer. They also may have more addictive properties than regular cigarettes.

It is important to note that since vaping is a relatively new phenomenon, especially due to its rise in popularity among the younger generation, there is not as much research into the long-term effects, and further data will come out in the future. In this way, the risks cannot be as well known as those of cigarettes.

Traditional cigarettes, in turn, have been studied pretty extensively and are known to be harmful. Smoking them has been known to cause nearly 90 percent of all lung cancer deaths and 480,000 deaths a year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the long term, smoking combustion cigarettes can reduce sperm count, increase risks of cataracts, impair the immune system, cause cancer in any part of the body, trigger asthma attacks and increase the risk of stroke.

Cost

Smoking and vaping are both habits that cost money, but how much do they really cost?

On average, monthly vaping spending amounts to $82.22, and cigarette spending is about $118.77 per month, according to a study published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research. This can be attributed to the higher frequency of cigarette use due to it being perceived as cheaper. It is also important to note that on top of these costs, medical fees should also be factored into the equation due to the high risk these habits could cause hospital visits in the future.

Convenience and cool factor

In terms of convenience, there is no denying that vapes are the clear winner. They can be shoved in one’s pocket, produce vapor instead of smoke, which makes them much more difficult to detect and can bypass many no-smoking zones in a way that traditional cigarettes cannot. They are easier to hide from parents, teachers or bosses, as many may not even recognize what they look like. They also come in many flavors, which can be helpful to those who don’t enjoy the taste of traditional cigarettes.

However, cigarettes have a certain aesthetic to them that cannot be replicated by brightly colored, plastic e-cigarettes. They have been shown in movies for decades — largely as a marketing tactic — on the lips of mafia bosses, gangsters and high school heartthrobs. One simply cannot imagine the same characters holding up a bubblegum pink e-cigarette cartridge for the same effect.

If one cannot be deterred from smoking, it is at least important to make an informed choice on what one is putting into their body, and what the effects of that choice will be. The decision between vapes and cigarettes may be different for everybody based on their lifestyle, health and purpose for smoking. Regardless, one must go into the habit with their eyes open.