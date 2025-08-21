DC's summer blockbuster "Superman" inspires hope and heart, paying tribute to the hero's comic book origins while ushering in a triumphant new era for the franchise.

On July 11, James Gunn’s “Superman” hit theaters amid differing expectations and controversy over alleged “woke” themes. After DC’s string of underwhelming releases, many braced for another failure. Instead, the film proved to be a reset for the franchise and its reputation, embracing a straightforward, nostalgic style that closely mirrored the comics.

The film’s blockbuster opening weekend reignited excitement for “Superman” and the future of the DC universe, with its vibe, colors, costumes, plot and overall atmosphere drawing from retro influences reminiscent of classic comic strips. It stars David Corenswet as Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, best known for her acclaimed title role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

In the film, Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, is a power-hungry CEO determined to get his way no matter the cost. Backed by a team of soldiers, Luthor constantly throws new obstacles in Superman’s path.

The central conflict of James Gunn’s “Superman” surrounds the Boravian-Jarhanpurian war when a hidden message from Superman’s parents is leaked by Luthor. The Kryptonian message causes public outrage while, behind the scenes, Luthor works with the Boravian president to secretly keep war prisoners in pocket universes. However, these pocket universes threatens humanity, tearing through the fabric of the universe.

The production offers a fresh and modern take on the iconic characters while still honoring the comics. The leads delivered genuine performances and their on-screen chemistry is undeniable. Corenswet’s Superman is a wholesome, charming and compassionate individual. Superman has always been a great role model for kids — and this version is no different.

The different iterations of Superman have been physically strong while exemplifying deep empathy and compassion for the ones they save and protect. They don’t discriminate based on race, nor do they advocate for only one nation — they represent themselves, making them an inspiring figure. Overall, Corenswet’s performance was genuine and distinctly Superman, paying tribute to previous portrayals by actors like George Reeves, Christopher Reeve and Tom Welling.

While the movie maintained a lighthearted tone, even showcasing a moment where Superman saves a squirrel during a major battle, it didn’t shy away from tackling serious themes like war and politics.

Most notably, there is a scene in the film depicting a little boy waving a Superman flag. When hope is at its lowest, he waves it and whispers Superman’s name hopefully. The scene parallels current global conflicts, envisioning a world where an outside source can save humanity from its destruction.

Some of the film’s criticisms surround the portrayal of the Engineer, a metahuman with nanotech-based powers, played by María Gabriela de Faría. Unfortunately, the Engineer plays into the stereotype of the “angry Latina,” often throwing in random Spanish words that feel cringeworthy. This makes her character feel one-dimensional, missing the chance to portray a more genuine and thoughtful role.

In addition to the larger conflict of the movie, Lois and Superman’s relationship adds to the complexity of the characters, grounding their emotional growth and development. They begin with a casual relationship clearly on shaky ground. Despite their underlying love for each other, they struggle with differing communication styles. Lois longs for support and emotional connection, while Superman is non-confrontational in times of conflict, often leaving her feeling neglected. Her reactions suggest she may have experienced past traumas, which adds complexity to their interactions.

After a particularly tense argument, Superman’s emotional distance becomes apparent when he fails to offer her comfort, even when she clearly needs it. However, as a series of unexpected events unfold, they find themselves drawn closer together, ultimately realizing they truly need and love one another.

Brosnahan was a fantastic choice for Lois Lane, seamlessly embodying the character and sharing some standout scenes with Corenswet. She played a multifaceted Lois who was sarcastic, witty, skeptical, yet ultimately warm and loving. Even Krypto the Superdog, Superman’s quirky sidekick, made a fun appearance.

James Gunn’s “Superman” is a must-watch and is definitely an enjoyable experience. The performances are convincing, capturing the heart of the comics with care and style. It offers a fresh take on the classic superhero tale, blending action, emotion and nostalgia with ease. Superman’s inner struggle with identity and responsibility is portrayed in a powerful and relatable way.

While the film isn’t without its flaws, its strengths far outweigh them — making it a rewarding experience, especially for fans of the genre. Ultimately, the film has the potential to breathe new life into DC, rekindling fan excitement, restoring faith in the brand and establishing a robust foundation for the future of the DC cinematic universe.

Rating: 4.5/5 [BOLD]