A recent addition to Downtown Binghamton's restaurant scene, their menu blends Tex-Mex fusion and experimental dishes.

Located on Court Street, Iron Agave is hard to miss. With its fusion of rustic and modern aesthetics and pops of color from the papel picado banners strung across the walls, the restaurant offers a vibrant atmosphere and delicious food. A mural of an oversized agave plant covers the walls, referencing the restaurant’s namesake, and one of its most striking elements is the large digital art display above the table seating, an animated, neon-style desert scene that adds another contemporary twist to the traditional decor.

Dan Polhamus ’00, one of Iron Agave’s owners, had always thought of opening a restaurant in Downtown Binghamton with his business partners after the success of their first restaurant, Food & Fire BBQ-Taphouse in Johnson City. They were drawn to the revitalization of the arts culture and restaurant scene in the area, and Polhamus was particularly excited with the University’s increasing presence downtown and the creation of various outreach programs that fostered community engagement. Wanting to contribute to that growth, Polhamus and his partners saw Iron Agave as a way to bring something unique to the Downtown area.

When it came to crafting the menu, Polhamus made it clear that Iron Agave is not a Mexican restaurant but rather Tex-Mex fusion that allows for creativity. Drawing from their experience with Food & Fire BBQ-Taphouse, the team incorporated smoked meats and protein-rich dishes into the menu. The approach is experimental, blending influences from Sonora, Mexico, the southwestern United States and even California.

“We might put spiedies on the menu one day,” Polhamus said, referring to the marinated meat sandwich local to Greater Binghamton. “You can have fun and do fusion with anything. We want to be able to think outside of the box and put food flavors together that might be unique.”

Among all the menu items, Polhamus has a personal favorite: the Lamb Barbacoa Tacos, described as a playful take on a taco — almost gyro-like — with slow-braised leg of lamb, tender strips of meat and Tex-Mex-inspired toppings. The crema, tomatoes and warm spices give the tacos a rich, earthy and slightly spicy flavor profile.

“I just love lamb,” Polhamus said. “The fact that we’re putting lamb on a taco makes me super happy.”

My meal started with chips alongside guacamole, queso and salsa. The guacamole was fresh and creamy, the queso had just the right balance of richness and spice, and the salsa brought a tangy, slightly smoky depth. The presentation was fun, with the three dips arranged in a stoplight-inspired design.

For the main course, I opted for Polhamus’ Lamb Barbacoa Tacos, which arrived alongside rice and beans. Served on flour tortillas, the tacos had a well-balanced filling ratio, ensuring each bite delivered a combination of flavors. The shredded lettuce, diced onion and wedge-like shape gave the tacos an almost gyro-like presentation, echoing Polhamus’ description. The slow-braised lamb was juicy, packed with warm, earthy spices and a slight kick of heat.

Drinkwise, I went with a Mexican Coke, which added to the ambiance of the experience.

To finish the meal, I ordered the Churros Sampler, which was served with strawberries, Mexican chocolate mousse and dulce de leche. The crispy and soft churros had a perfect cinnamon coating, and the dips were both authentic.

If you’re downtown and craving a laid-back lunch, a great night out, or just some good tacos, Iron Agave is worth the visit.