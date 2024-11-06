With traditional cuisine, clothing and dance, the banquet gave the campus community a chance to celebrate Diwali on campus.

The Hindu Student Council held its annual Diwali banquet this Sunday in the Mandela Room. One of the organization’s largest annual events, the campus community was invited to come together and celebrate the Hindu festival of lights.

The council aims to foster community for Hindu students and celebrate Indian culture on campus. They host other South Asian events, including Holi, Garba and Durga Puja. Daksh Mehta, the organization’s president and a senior majoring in computer science, explained the meaning behind Diwali.

“Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Lights and it is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in Hindu culture,” Mehta wrote in an email. “It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil and for some Hindus the day after marks the start of the new year. It is also celebrated by other communities, including Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, each with their own historical and religious interpretations.”

At 7 p.m., many gathered in the Mandela Room, eager for the banquet’s start. Every seat was filled with students dressed in traditional cultural wear, like saris, kurtas and lehengas. Candles, flower petals and other decorations lined the walls and tables, and the room was buzzing with excitement as students waited for the celebration to begin.

The event started with E-Board members introducing themselves and a short presentation about the holiday of Diwali and its significance to Hindu culture.

As the board members explained, Diwali is a day when homes are lit with candles and decorated with Rangoli, a traditional pattern displayed on tablecloths to welcome happiness and the Hindu goddess of wealth and good fortune, Lakshmi, into one’s home. Families gather to celebrate and feast.

After the introduction, volunteers participated in an intense game of musical chairs, and the winner received a mystery prize while the crowd cheered.

Afterward, Binghamton Bhangra, a co-ed team that performs the traditional Punjabi dance, put on a show to traditional Indian songs mashed up with pop hits including “Promiscuous Girl” by Nelly Furtado and “Chun-Li” by Nicki Minaj. The upbeat, choreographed dance stunned many attendees as they cheered for their peers.

Next was another competitive game for audience members to participate in — a scavenger hunt. Members of the audience were given objects around the room to bring back, and the last to find them would be out. The winner received a prize.

Then came another dance performance from Binghamton Masti, a Bollywood fusion dance team that performs various numbers. The co-ed team performed their choreography for the audience, dancing to traditional South Asian music while the audience cheered.

After the performance, the programming paused for an intermission, so attendees could enjoy food catered by Royal Indian, take pictures in a photo booth and have Henna drawn on their hands by members of the Henna Club. The food line was packed, with many students eagerly awaiting traditional Indian food including Aloo Gobi, Paneer, Naan and Batata Vada.

Ariel Hammerman, an undeclared freshman who attended the banquet, reflected on her experience.

“Attending the Diwali event was a very meaningful, eye-opening experience that truly allowed me to gain a deeper appreciation for the Indian culture and festival as a whole,” Hammerman wrote in an email. “It was really nice to see everyone join together in celebration. The atmosphere was so warm and welcoming, and I am thankful that I had this incredible opportunity to join the festivities!”

As the Hindu Student Council’s annual Diwali banquet came to a close, many attendees felt a sense of togetherness, a pivotal aspect of the celebration. Alisha Patel, a co-cultural chair for the Hindu Student Council and a junior majoring in business administration, described the banquet’s importance.

“A successful event to me looks like one where everyone who comes to the event leaves feeling lighter, more positive, and with a smile on their face because they are glad they came,” Patel wrote in an email. “I hope everyone enjoys celebrating Diwali with us and I hope they get the chance to learn a little bit about Diwali whether through our presentation about Diwali, joining in on the dance floor, eating good food with us, or just talking with new people and others in the community.”