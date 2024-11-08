The organization, which fosters community for Jewish students on campus, recreated their version of Aroma Espresso Bar, a well-known coffee chain founded in Israel.

Hillel at Binghamton held their annual Aroma Cafe event in Old Union Hall this past Wednesday, calling to the iconic Israeli coffeehouse chain Aroma Espresso Bar founded in 1994 in Jerusalem by two brothers — Yariv and Sahar Shefa. Following a dispute between the brothers, they opened separate shops with Yariv founding Aroma Israel and Sahar founding Aroma Tel Aviv. It wasn’t until 2021 that the two shops merged into what is known today as Aroma Espresso Bar.

The cozy, casual atmosphere of Aroma Espresso Bar encourages customers to sit with their coffee and hang out or work. It’s known to attract many people from different walks of life and features dishes like Shakshuka and different pastries. An Aroma can be found in nearly every shopping center and boardwalk, and the company has grown into a global chain with over 200 locations worldwide.

To many Jewish and Israeli students on campus, Aroma is a staple, reminding them of the time they bought a Halloumi cheese sandwich on Tel Aviv Beach, needed a quick pick-me-up at Ben Gurion Airport or an on-the-go breakfast on their way to class during a semester abroad.

Many convened for Hillel’s take on Aroma Espresso Bar to get a taste of what they miss from Israel. The cafe’s style of coffee and pastries, traditional Israeli music and Israeli-style market immersed students in the culture.

At the back of Old Union Hall, there was an array of pastries, such as croissants, Babka and Rugelach, which replicated those that would be sold at Aroma. There were also frozen coffee and hot chocolate machines that were akin to Aroma’s signature drinks — frappuccinos. Although the food was replicated, the cups were authentic with Aroma cup sleeves.

After participants got their drinks and pastries, they sat down at tables, drinking coffee, chatting and listening to Israeli music. As students enjoyed their food, trivia questions about Israeli culture and history were asked, and those who won received goodie bags with Israeli snacks and treats. Aroma at Binghamton replicated a casual cafe environment while also exposing participants to Israeli culture.

Around the room were also different tables advertising their respective clubs and organizations, including U Club Binghamton, Olami JHealth — a pre-health society on campus — the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and StandWithUs, an international Israel education organization. Each table had swag to hand out.

The event also featured a shuk, an Israeli-inspired open-air market. Vendors included hand-crocheted stuffed animals and jewelry. The setup was reminiscent of the Carmel Market, a shuk in Tel Aviv, which typically has clothing and food vendors.

Ellie Spivak, the vice president of programming for Hillel at Binghamton and a junior majoring in biology, explained the significance of Aroma Espresso Bar.

“Many refer to it as ‘the Starbucks of Israel,’” Spivak wrote. “Starbucks actually failed in Israel because of Aroma cafe’s prevalence and the quality of its coffee. This event at Binghamton has always been such a fun and creative way to bring students together to enjoy free coffee and treats, and learn more about Israeli culture.”