Themed “The Pearl of the Antilles” after Haiti’s colonial-era nickname, the Haitian Student Association brought models, or “pearls,” onto the stage for a date auction.

From a lively date auction to authentic food and cultural showcases, the event honored Haitian culture and identity while creating space for joy, pride and community connection.

The Haitian Student Association celebrated culture, love and food in the Mandela Room this past Sunday with “HaSA Night,” a vibrant event themed “The Pearl of Antilles,” a colonial-era nickname for Haiti. Offering a modern tribute to Haiti’s rich heritage, the event was complete with a lively date auction, flavorful appetizers and a full dinner in a night of excitement and community.

Jerry Valentin, the organization’s president and a senior majoring in cinema, welcomed everyone to the event. A low rumble vibrated through the room, building anticipation as the lights centered onto the stage — a dramatic transition that ushered in the host’s grand entrance.

“The Haitian Student Association’s mission for this event was to spread and bring awareness to our culture, as well as highlight our culture’s beautiful food, people, clothing and everything we have to offer,” Valentin said. “We also want to bring light to the political atmosphere of Haiti and take the support of Haiti as well, talk about the corruption of the government [and] gang violence. Tonight, we highlight that Haiti is not just about bad things but also about the beautiful aspect that it brings to the world, to the countries around us through our food, music and our culture itself.”

The host, Brandon Cabraie, a senior majoring in accounting, hyped up the crowd with his infectious enthusiasm and brought an additional host to the stage, Sade Frazier, a master’s student studying business administration, who had a wonderfully scripted segment with Cabraie. They riffed off each other, making the event amusing and lighthearted.

The hosts detailed the menu items and encouraged everyone to enjoy the appetizers as traditional compas music played. Two separate dishes were served for the appetizer on a three-tiered serving platter. Korné, stuffed scones with beef, was served with bannan ak pikliz, a tasty dish of fried plantains and pickled vegetables.

Along the Mandela Room’s walls were posters featuring Haiti’s tropical landscapes, with a dash of purple lighting covering the room in an alluring glow. The tables were adorned with white cloth, golden plates and small candle centerpieces that created a comfy and luxurious ambiance.

After a brief intermission filled with music, mingling and appetizers, the first round of the date auction began. Bachelors and bachelorettes took the stage with confidence, competing for the prize of an all-expenses-paid date.

In honor of the night’s theme, “The Pearl of the Antilles,” each bachelor and bachelorette was introduced as a “pearl” — a nod to their value, charm and the beauty they brought to the stage.

Jasmine Braziel, a senior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and sociology, was called onto the stage and walked up like a runway model. After a brief introduction, the auction began and people started placing bids. Adding a fun cultural twist, all bidding was done using Haitian currency, immersing the audience in a unique experience.

For 500 gourdes, the lucky bidder joined Braziel on stage, where the two embraced and posed proudly for photos, sparking cheers and laughter throughout the room. In a playful nod to the night’s theme, the newly matched pair took their seats on a whimsical clam-shaped set piece — the perfect backdrop for a moment that was equally charming and unforgettable.

Throughout the night, other pearls graced the stage with confident walks, including Aiyana George, a senior majoring in cinema; Maya Taylor, a junior majoring in human development; McKenzie Skrastins, a junior double-majoring in mathematics and an individualized major in data science; Julian Rasberry, a sophomore majoring in economics; and Darius St. Victor, a freshman majoring in integrative neuroscience.

The auction created a lighthearted atmosphere, fostering a sense of community and romance that continued to grow as the night went on.

After the auction, attendees played “Pop the Balloon,” a widely popular social media game. Based on the Netflix show “Pop the Balloon Live,” a single contestant stood in front of a group of potential partners, each holding an inflated balloon. The main contestants introduced themselves and shared what they wanted out of a date.

The game progresses as the contestant asks questions related to personal preferences or circumstances. As the interaction continues, the contestant can pop the balloon to indicate disinterest. However, potential partners can also pop their balloons if they are not interested in the contestant. Each participant answers questions to determine whether or not they are the right match for the contestant, leading to unpredictable results. The dramatic fast-paced format has gained millions of views, leading to real-life romances.

Cabraie and Frazier looked for volunteers and picked people from the audience, including Shania Adams, a sophomore double-majoring in Africana studies and musical theatre.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” Adams said. “But my friend encouraged me to go up there ,so it got me out of my shell, definitely. It was nice.”

Adams and a group of two other individuals stood on the stage with a new male contestant appearing every three rounds. Sparking conversation on common dating struggles, two male contestants said they did not feel the need to pay for the first date, inciting an audible gasp from the audience.

In the end, one contestant matched with their “HaSA bae” of the night and walked off the stage together. The segment included lots of laughs and created a lighthearted atmosphere.

Following the game, guests were treated to a flavorful spread of traditional Haitian dishes, including Haitian mac and cheese and an option of shrimp, fried chicken, fish or beef, along with a plate of rice. To complement the meal, attendees enjoyed a refreshing Haitian fruit punch and a sweet serving of blan manje, a creamy coconut custard drink that added the perfect finish to the night’s culinary experience.

“I hope this event just brings more awareness that we’re actually here and present on campus and the community itself, and among that as well that we’re here to also share and spread our culture of love, food and music,” Valentin said.