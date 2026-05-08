Teams visiting from universities across New York showcased traditional and contemporary interpretations of Latin dance.

The gala featured performances by Latin dance teams from colleges across the state, each revolving around the theme of Old Cuba.

Inspired by a celebration of heritage and history, Quimbamba Latin Dance Team transformed the Mandela Room into a vibrant tribute to Latin culture, hosting its annual showcase as part of Latin Weekend’s “Past, Present, Future” trilogy.

Held on April 25, the event featured performances from teams across New York, including Sabor Latino from Cornell University, Ritmo from SUNY Oswego, Raíces Dance Troupe from Syracuse University, Fuego Intenso from the University at Albany, AU Bailadores from Adelphi University, Alma Nanichi from the University at Buffalo and Jubilé Latino from Stony Brook University.

Jermelys Meyreles, president of Quimbamba and a junior majoring in psychology, explained the meaning behind the event’s theme.

“Quimbamba’s theme was Old Cuba, chosen to reconnect with cultural roots and honor the island’s rich history,” Meyreles wrote in an email. “It also served as a way to raise awareness of Latin culture and shed light on the ongoing situation in Cuba.”

The Mandela Room was decorated with vibrant posters, lush greenery and hanging flags, while a photo booth invited attendees to capture the night’s energy. Every seat was filled, with crowds spilling into standing areas as students gathered in anticipation of the performances.

The evening opened with a high-energy performance by Quimbamba, setting the tone with dynamic choreography and enthusiasm. Teams from universities across New York took the stage throughout the night, each bringing their own interpretation of Latin dance traditions, while blending in contemporary influences. Ritmo delivered one of the first performances of the night, wearing bright white, pink and yellow costumes. Their routine began with traditional Latin elements before transitioning into a more modern, hip-hop-influenced style, maintaining an upbeat energy that resonated with the crowd.

AU Bailadores followed with a performance that shifted dramatically in tone, beginning with intense, moody music before transitioning into upbeat rhythms. Dancers wore pink dresses and neutral-toned outfits, blending traditional choreography with reggaeton and hip-hop elements, including flips and solo showcases that drew loud reactions.

Alma Nanichi brought a powerful presence in coordinated black-and-red outfits. Their routine incorporated salsa and flowed into hip-hop, with distinct sections highlighting both male and female dancers. The performance culminated in a crowd-hyping moment set to music by Bad Bunny, prompting an energetic response from the audience.

Following a 30-minute intermission, attendees enjoyed food such as mac and cheese, plantains and jerk chicken. The showcase continued with Jubilé Latino, blending their routine with merengue and partner work, featuring colorful dresses and coordinated lifts that emphasized precision and grace.

Sabor Latino followed, combining merengue and salsa in a performance aimed at educating audiences about Latin culture. Dancers wore white tops and denim paired with floral accents, reinforcing the cultural aesthetic. Fuego Intenso from the University at Albany energized the room with a performance that utilized costume movement and dramatic transitions. Beginning with flowing skirts and coordinated group formations, the routine shifted into reggaeton, prompting audience members to stand and cheer.

Raíces Dance Troupe closed out the competition portion of the evening with an upbeat routine that transitioned into a more traditional style, incorporating lifts, partner work and a spirited team finish. Quimbamba returned to the stage for a final performance, with dancers dressed in sparkling pink dresses and black formalwear, bringing the event full circle with another display of high energy and cohesion.

Meyreles described Quimbamba’s process in choosing participating teams for this year’s event.

“The selection of schools is based on tradition, as many schools have been participating in this event for years,” Meyreles wrote. “Each year, we also make an effort to expand and invite new schools, including Saint John’s and others from out of state, to continue growing the event.”

Concluding the showcase, judges presented the event’s awards. Alma Nanichi took first place, Fuego Intenso placed second and Ritmo received the Audience Choice Award. Each performance was evaluated on multiple criteria, including creativity, choreography, technical execution, crowd engagement and how well each routine reflected its theme.

Beyond competition, the event emphasized the connection between performers, cultures and the audience.

“The goal of the event was to showcase our dedication to Latin culture, diversity, and our artistic expression through dance,” Meyreles wrote. “It also aimed to bring together a multicultural community in celebration of shared traditions. Ultimately, we really hope the audience would leave with a deeper appreciation for the beauty of Latin culture and a greater awareness of the ongoing situation in Cuba.”