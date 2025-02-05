Hosted in honor of the Los Angeles wildfires, this year's Grammys highlighted rising artists and celebrated diversity in the music industry.

After a huge year of new releases and rising artists, music lovers welcomed “music’s biggest night” this Sunday for the 67th-annual Grammy Awards. Trevor Noah returned to host the awards show in Los Angeles for a night of outstanding performances, heartfelt speeches and entertainment.

This year’s Grammys were hosted in honor of the wildfires that have recently devastated Los Angeles. There were many odes to the city throughout the night, including a performance of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” which not only was a love song to Los Angeles, but also captured the rising talent seen this year.

The awards show not only highlighted the glamor of Hollywood, but also gave voices to select small businesses in the region who make the city what it is. Segments of the show and commercial breaks were dedicated to showcasing different businesses through the Los Angeles area. The fundraiser, organized by MusiCares, raised $7 million for wildfire relief in Southern California.

One of the most notable wins of the night went to Doechii for Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” She became the third woman ever to win the award, following Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. Doechii also gave a tear-jerking speech where she acknowledged her achievement in the industry and specifically called for young Black women to pursue their dreams and stay true to who they are, no matter what stereotypes or judgment others try to pass on to them.

Sunday night also marked a huge milestone for Beyoncé, who won her first Album of the Year award for “Cowboy Carter.” The win comes after four previous nominations in the category. She also became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album and continues to be the most Grammy-awarded artist of all time.

Another highly anticipated award for Best New Artist went to Chappell Roan. After experiencing her biggest year in music, Roan took her speech as an opportunity to call out record labels to offer fair wages and benefits to their employees, ending her speech with “labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

The night was filled with celebrities making sure their voices were heard on issues close to them, a likely reflection of the political climate Americans are facing. In her speech, Lady Gaga defended transgender rights, Alicia Keys spoke out about the importance and value of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and Shakira promised to stand with and fight for immigrants.

An unexpected performance by The Weeknd marked his nearly four-year-long boycott of the awards show. In 2021, he said he would not let his label submit him for awards, claiming that there was a lack of transparency in the voting body of the Recording Academy. His performance was introduced by Harvey Mason Jr., the chief executive of the Recording Academy, who laid out all of the improvements and changes made in recent years to offer a more diverse voting body.

The biggest winner of the night, Kendrick Lamar, went home with five Grammys for “Not Like Us,” including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The song, which gained huge traction in his ongoing feud with Drake, is expected to be performed at this year’s Super Bowl where he will headline the halftime show.

Not all fans were satisfied with the night’s winners. This year’s Grammys marked the first time since 2022 that Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift did not go home with any awards. Fans seemed to think that the success each artist had this year, Eilish with her new album “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” and hit song “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” one of Spotify’s most streamed songs, and Swift’s release of “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT” and earning the spot as top global artist on Spotify, would have set them up for at least one win. There is no doubt, however, that the two will be back for years to come, likely with many more Grammy wins in their futures.