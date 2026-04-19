Drugs have been major themes in the work of artists like Mac Miller, Andy Warhol and David Sheff, as they share how substance use has affected both themselves and people they love.

Any kind of influence can alter an artist’s work; romance, heartbreak or family troubles could all translate into a piece. But the influence of mind-altering drugs and the effects of using or misusing alcohol can exert entirely different kinds of creative power over artists. Whether it be in music, painting or movies, the range of ways substances affect artistic production is significant and diverse.

In the music industry, the sad truth is that many incredible artists have struggled with addiction. Household names like Mac Miller have been lost to substances, their music heavily reflecting relationships with their vices. Despite internal turmoil, these musicians translated their addiction into relatable and beautiful lyricism.

Mac Miller’s drug use is a prominent theme throughout a majority of his music, with frequent allusions in particular to marijuana. From his younger days in rap, releasing “K.I.D.S.” in 2010, Miller weaved the stories of teenage experimentation with drugs and alcohol. This era was often labeled as party music because of its casual approach to substances through hits like “Knock Knock” and “The Spins.” Miller evolved from this approach as his career unfolded and his relationship with drugs noticeably changed. As he struggled with addiction in and out of the media, Miller released “Swimming” in 2018, a Grammy-nominated highlight of his career. This was also the year of his death, caused by an accidental overdose from fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Lyrics from a featured single, “Jet Fuel,” revealed his feelings about being perpetually inebriated in the year leading up to the tragedy.

“Liquor still in my cup, get faded when I wake up / ‘Cause everything is too much, so what?”

Miller’s family and estate have continued to release his music posthumously. Just last year, his single “Stoned” was released, reflecting on a romantic relationship in which both parties were influenced by smoking. Recounting the literal highs and emotional lows of such a relationship, the continual releases from Miller’s estate have shown the beauty of his creative energy and explored his experiences navigating life under the influence.

Often, artists struggle more quietly with addiction. Their work avoids outright allusions to the use of drugs or alcohol. For artist Andy Warhol, his fast-paced methods of production reflected his drug use. The 20th-century pop culture icon’s work was often churned out by his army of artists and Warhol’s own daily usage of Obetrol fueled his frenetic nature. The drug was a predecessor to Adderall and held the same effects as speed.

Warhol took images of popular culture, such as Marilyn Monroe’s smile, and reproduced their likeness at high volumes until it was stripped of its original connotations and transformed into an icon. Some prints included 25 images produced on the same sheet, each reproduction varying almost imperceptibly. Warhol’s usage of a stimulant was reflected in his incredibly high levels of productivity in creation and his obsessive nature.

Television and film approach the topic of drug and alcohol usage in a different manner, creating fictional depictions that can be deeply accurate and moving. This genre of media often differs in means of creation, as the executives and actors are not necessarily under the influence — they mimic its effects.

For some movies, like “Beautiful Boy,” the screenplays are based on real-life stories. Best known for being one of the most devastatingly sad and beautiful movies, the father-son duo featured in the film are real people. Nic was a real addict. Despite being played by Timothée Chalamet, the character’s words and actions are authentic. They come from memoirs written by him and his father, David Sheff, recounting Nic’s journey through the discovery of marijuana to his eventual addiction to crystal methamphetamine. Sheff’s likeness was represented by Steve Carell.

Sheff recounted his experience in a piece for The Guardian, shortly after the movie was released. The father said his motivation behind agreeing to the production was to raise awareness — to show others that no family is immune to addiction and urge them to intervene when there’s still time. He wrote about the impact of a movie depiction of their relationship and Nic’s relationship with drugs.

“Watching Chalamet broke my heart,” Sheff wrote. “It was shattering to watch Carell. I was looking into a mirror. In Carell’s eyes I saw my eyes — my pain, desperation, anger and terror. I saw my heart break.”

With media drawing inspiration from the stories of addicts, to music and art created by users themselves, drugs and alcohol exert a noticeable influence over those affected. Substances can enhance an artist’s ability to draw inspiration and express themselves, while they simultaneously hold the power to drain these incredible creators of their creative vision. It’s a tricky subject to navigate — there is no singular answer to how substances affect artistry.

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, do not hesitate to reach out for help. Thought-provoking lyricism and touching movies do not equate to saving a life.