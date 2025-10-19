Located in the heart of Downtown Binghamton, The Grove is a hub for tasty food that doubles as a karaoke bar and hot social spot on the weekends.

My photographer, Áine, and I dined here on Thursday in honor of the newly released Restaurant Week menus. Offering a three-course lunch for $18 and dinner for $30, The Grove brought a new twist to their already delicious food options.

The atmosphere of The Grove can usually be busy, but if you go right before the dinner rush, as Áine and I did, you can find the perfect balance of a comfortable and lively atmosphere. We were greeted at the door by enthusiastic hostesses and were led to the seating area, which was tucked next to a wall decorated with vines and neon lights. The vibes inside were relaxed, ideal for good conversation and good food.

For our first course, Áine and I got the fried calamari and chicken wings, which we got with the complementary buffalo sauce. The calamari was deliciously crunchy and, once dipped in the marinara sauce, made you want to go back for more. The buffalo chicken wings were thick and juicy, paired with a side of bleu cheese sauce. The wings were definitely our favorite finger-licking option.

The first course was a crunchy start to our filling entree, and we were left full and satiated. The hostesses were always checking up on us to ensure that Áine and I were comfortable throughout our dining experience.

We moved on to the second course of seared salmon served with a side of jasmine rice and sautéed vegetables. Áine and I chose the same course, and after our hostess refilled our waters and brought out the next dish, we knew we had definitely made the right choice.

The salmon was surprisingly thick and juicy, and we devoured it immediately. It was perfectly salted and gave us the protein-rich meal we were hoping for. The vegetables and rice complemented the salmon perfectly. We were also given a lemon zest sauce to drizzle onto the fish — the finishing touch to our main course.

We ended the night with the third and final course. Áine and I decided to split and try the two options offered on the Restaurant Week menu. I went with the cheesecake, and Áine settled on the Grove chocolate cake.

The cheesecake came with a sweet surprise. With chocolate and caramel sauce drizzled onto the creamy filling, it served as a tasty topping to the classic filling and crumbly cake bottom. We also dabbled in the chocolate cake, which came topped with a thick layer of frosting and decorated with chocolate chips, perfect for a sweet tooth’s dream. We ate our fair share of each dessert, but decided we definitely preferred the chocolate cake.

As always, The Grove remains a student-favorite spot for dining. It’s accessible from campus and downtown housing, and the food options make every dining experience unique. When it’s not packed with singers and strobe lights in the evenings, The Grove is an ideal place for some hearty American-style food with a wide variety of delicious choices for everyone.