Situated on an unassuming street corner in Binghamton’s South Side, Spice of India continues to make a name for itself as a go-to restaurant in the city’s dining scene. While it started small as a pop-up delivery service run by owner Manish Verma out of the Cornell Cooperative Extension Commercial Kitchen, the establishment saw major success and has operated as a brick-and-mortar location for over a year.

After hearing raving reviews about Spice of India, I was determined to try it out for myself. So, on a chilly Thursday afternoon, my photographer, Abby, and I made our way to the South Side restaurant to sample their Fall 2025 Restaurant Week lunch menu. The restaurant currently offers lunch for $15 and dinner for $25. With an array of authentic and flavorful Indian dishes to choose from, it’s safe to say that we left with our expectations exceeded.

Upon walking into the restaurant, we were greeted by vibrant decor. The walls were painted bright yellow, with orange, green and pink fabric draped on the windows. Framed abstract-style paintings of Indian figures and locations, like Varanasi along the Ganges River and city streets, adorned the restaurant’s walls and added even more color.

For the appetizer, Abby and I both opted for the mango lassi, a refreshing yogurt-based drink. The lassi had a very prominent mango taste compared to others that I’ve had in the past, giving the beverage a hue closer to orange than the typical yellow color. I appreciated the added sweetness and frankly could not stop thinking about it after we left. Safe to say, I would make the trip to Spice of India solely for the lassi.

Verma was kind enough to let us try another appetizer on the Restaurant Week menu — samosas with potato, pea and masala filling. The pastries were crispy and savory, with choices of mint and tamarind chutney as condiments. I tried the tamarind, which was both sweet and sour and added extra taste to the samosa already bursting with flavor. Abby commented that while she was a picky eater when it came to samosas as a kid, Spice of India’s appetizer seemed to change her mind.

While the appetizers were absolutely delicious, the main course was the star of the show. There were four entrees to choose from, including street chicken over basmati rice and three “street bowl” options of butter chicken, shahi paneer and vegan mixed vegetables with a basmati rice base. The last three options came with a side of chickpea or potato curry.

Abby opted for the butter chicken, consisting of boneless chicken thigh in a creamy and spiced butter tomato sauce. As a side, she chose potato curry. She ordered her entree at an extra hot spice level and remarked that it was warm and well-seasoned.

For my entree, I chose the shahi paneer, which included homemade Indian cheese cubes over a creamy tomato sauce. The paneer was mildly spiced with a hint of sweetness to it, making it the perfect comfort meal with a side of chickpea curry. While I tend to eat this exact meal a little too often at Binghamton University Union’s MarketPlace — the Arts & Culture section can attest to this — I have to say that Spice of India’s was superior in taste and freshness. The portion size was enough for me to take home leftovers to enjoy.

For the third course, I tried the masala chai, while Abby ordered gulab jamun, deep-fried Indian dumplings in a warm sugar syrup. She remarked that it was warm and perfectly sweet, melting in her mouth. My chai was served hot with a strong, earthy flavor and a black tea base. While I had the option of adding sugar, I tried it without the added sweetness and appreciated the mild taste of fresh ginger and other spices in the tea.

Overall, our lunch was delicious. While the business is fairly new to Binghamton, there is no doubt that it will continue to establish itself as a staple in the community. If you’re looking for local Indian cuisine that prides itself on freshness and authenticity, make sure to take a visit to Spice of India this Restaurant Week.