Opening just a month ago, Petunia’s is a new American restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Binghamton on Court Street.

My photographer, Emzie, and I went in the morning to try its Restaurant Week lunch menu, and we were greeted with a bright and friendly energy. Petunia’s, true to its name, has a floral and homey energy, reminiscent of somewhere friends in a sitcom would hang out.

For my main course, I chose the pulled pork sandwich. The pork was soft, juicy and flavorful, and it was complemented with barbecue sauce, offering a sweet, smoky flavor. It was served on a plush roll that soaked up all the savory juices from the pork, ensuring not one bit of flavor went to waste.

The sandwich also came with two more classics, pickles and coleslaw. As I ate the sandwich, I put pickles on each bite, adding extra levels of flavor and tanginess. The two flavors and textures danced perfectly — the acidic, crunchy pickle, paired with the robust pulled pork — making for an explosion of tastes in my mouth.

I opted for the garden salad as my side, which came with sweet cherry tomatoes, slices of cucumber and a choice of dressing. It was fresh and crunchy, offering the perfect contrast to the richness of the pulled pork.

Emzie got the Ruben wrap, which had corned beef, sauerkraut, melty Swiss cheese and a tangy house sauce, stuffed and wrapped neatly together. As a corned beef fan, Emzie told me that the corned beef at Petunia’s was particularly tasty, and they were impressed by how good it was. We speculated on what the house sauce could have been made of, but all we knew was that it was delicious and the perfect addition to a Ruben.

As their side, Emzie chose the fries. Freshly made, the crinkle-cut fries were crispy and golden brown on the outside and piping hot and soft on the inside. Fries are something that are so often done that it’s hard for me to be impressed, and I usually prefer other cuts of fries, but the fries served at Petunia’s were delicious and I would come back just to eat them.

Petunia’s was also kind enough to give us drinks, which aren’t included on the Restaurant Week menu. I got a frozen caramel apple cider, which had the perfect slushy consistency and ribbons of caramel, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Other treats on their vast drink menu include an array of coffees and teas, festive fall items like a pumpkin white hot chocolate and a maple donut barista style americano, bubble tea and dirty sodas.

For dessert, I had the apple crisp. It was a great way to finish off the fall meal, with a toasty cinnamon and oat crunch on top and spiced apples on the bottom. Emzie chose the snickerdoodle cookies, which were soft and also covered in cinnamon and sugar. One of the numerous flavors that Petunia’s offers, Emzie said that the soft way they were baked reminded them of their mother’s recipe.

A lunch at Petunia’s was the perfect way to begin the day, and I can’t wait to return soon to try more drinks and items on the menu. A welcoming and warm spot, Petunia’s is sure to become a fixture of Downtown Binghamton.