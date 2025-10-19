If you’re searching for a restaurant to visit while in Binghamton, Lost Dog Café & Lounge is usually one of the first places recommended, and for good reason. Its beloved classic dishes, paired with a colorful and welcoming ambiance, make it the perfect spot to sit down and share a meal with loved ones. Since its opening in 1994, Lost Dog Café & Lounge has remained one of Binghamton’s most iconic restaurants, and this Restaurant Week, the Water Street favorite continues its tradition of bringing the community together.

Lost Dog offers both lunch and dinner menus for Restaurant Week, giving diners flexibility in how they want to experience the cafe’s signature charm. The lunch menu includes three courses for $18, while the dinner menu, at $30, features a more extensive three-course selection that highlights some of Lost Dog’s most popular dishes alongside creative seasonal options.

The moment my photographer, Cammy, and I walked inside for lunch, we were greeted by warm lighting, colorful lanterns and black witch hats hanging from the ceiling, a festive touch just in time for fall. Throwback music mixed with the chatter of families, students and friends dining together, creating a whimsical, comforting environment perfect for enjoying a meal.

Cammy and I were seated at a two-person table near the center of the restaurant, where we were immediately welcomed by the staff and served our first course. I ordered the Portuguese kale soup, a tomato-based broth with kale, potatoes, white beans and carrots. The portion was small yet perfectly sized for a starter. It was light, warm and packed with subtle flavor, with the saltiness of the broth pairing beautifully with the earthiness of the kale.

Cammy ordered the dog house salad, made with heritage greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and garbanzo beans, served with a choice of dressing. She chose the creamy herb buttermilk ranch, which completely elevated the dish. The richness of the dressing tied the crisp vegetables together, giving each bite a satisfying balance between freshness and flavor.

For the second course, I couldn’t resist ordering Lost Dog’s famous rigatoni ala vodka, topped with fresh basil and a blend of Parmesan and Romano cheeses. It’s one of the cafe’s house staples, and something I remember ordering a couple of years ago when I first visited Binghamton with my family. The sauce had the perfect creamy texture, rich but not heavy, clinging to each piece of rigatoni so that every bite was perfectly coated. It’s the kind of comfort dish that keeps you coming back for more.

Cammy ordered the reward, a sandwich layered with smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on French bread. It came with a side of fries that were perfectly crisp on the outside, soft on the inside and lightly seasoned. The flavors of the sandwich blended seamlessly, with the honey mustard adding just the right hint of sweetness to complement the smokiness of the turkey and bacon.

Just when we thought our meal couldn’t get any better, the chef brought out K-pop beef tacos for us to try, and I’m glad he did. The Korean-style gochujang sirloin was incredibly juicy and full of flavor, balanced beautifully with creamy sriracha mayo, quick-pickled cucumbers and crispy onions on top. Each bite had me wanting another. If you’re a Lost Dog regular looking to try something new, these tacos are definitely the way to go.

Finally, it was time for dessert, my favorite part of any meal. We ended up sharing all three options — the homemade Pop-Tart, chocolate chunk cookie and butter pecan ice cream. The butter pecan ice cream, served in a small glass jar and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles, was light yet full of flavor, with pecans adding a satisfying crunch. As a self-proclaimed cookie connoisseur, I was thrilled by the presentation of the warm cookie. Served with slabs of melted chocolate chunks, the cookie was soft, rich and not overly sweet.

But surprisingly, the homemade Pop-Tart ended up being my favorite. Filled with strawberry jam and topped with thick icing and colorful sprinkles, it completely satisfied my sweet tooth and tasted nostalgic in the best way.

It’s safe to say Cammy and I left Lost Dog fully satisfied and excited to enjoy our leftovers later. Its colorful, comforting ambiance is enough to make you want to return, but the combination of attentive service, beloved classics and inventive specialty dishes made the entire dining experience exceptional.