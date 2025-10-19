Having just opened its doors to customers last month, I visited Blazin’ Saddles, a country-themed bar and restaurant joint, for its inaugural Restaurant Week alongside my photographer, Kaley, to sample their Southern-inspired dinner menu.

Owned and operated by veterans of the Binghamton food scene, Kris and Brian Kasmarcik, Blazin’ Saddles was a chance to experiment with a new kind of business that combines dining with entertainment. Upon arriving, the saloon-style space was quieter in the early evening, but the wide wooden floors and open stage seemed well-equipped to host line dancing and live country music for when activity picks up later into the night. According to the Kasmarciks, a mechanical bull is even anticipated to join Blazin’ Saddles for those brave enough to ride the attraction.

The Restaurant Week dinner menu offers two options for appetizer and dessert, with the second course presenting the most variety between a selection of six meats and five sides. Once we were seated, Kaley and I decided to order strategically and split as many different items as we could between the two of us.

For our appetizers, we tried the smokehouse chili and house BBQ beef tallow chips with pimento cheese dip. Presented no-frills in disposable paperboard trays and cups, the chili was a mix of spicy, savory and smoky flavors folded into a thick base of ground beef and kidney beans, while the kettle-cooked chips were crunchy, subtly flavored with salty barbecue.

Next came our entrees with a complimentary assortment of pickles and a square of cornbread, which was pleasantly moist and crowned with a hefty dollop of salted apple butter. For our choice of meat, Kaley opted for the baby back pork ribs, while I selected the chicken quarters, both of which were heavily seasoned. Each bite of the ribs was doused in a classic barbecue sauce, and the chicken was roasted with an acidic marinade, with a drizzle of sauce criss-crossing over the skin.

While neither Kaley nor I had ever tried cowboy beans or collard greens before, we both agreed that Restaurant Week would be a fitting opportunity to have both sides for the first time. A uniquely southwestern delicacy and staple of Texas cuisine, the cowboy beans were simmered down and richly sweetened with molasses. The collard beans, in contrast, felt oddly familiar to both of us, with the tender leaves carrying a sharp tang and slight bitter aftertaste. We also enjoyed servings of the mac and cheese, with the buttery sauce coated around each spiral of the cavatappi pasta.

The chef was also courteous enough to bring us out a thick slice of brisket straight from the smoker. The meat was tender and chewy on the inside, crusted with coarse black pepper on the outside. He also offered us a side of fresh slaw, which was made of finely shredded red cabbage and chopped carrots lightly tossed in bright mayonnaise-like dressing.

For our final course, we ordered both available options — banana pudding and apple fritter, the former served chilled and the latter warm. The banana pudding featured alternating layers of milky custard, banana slices and vanilla wafers. The apple fritter was donut-like in texture, with deep-fried dough curling up into crispy, irregular golden-brown edges that gave way to a doughy center baked with bits of apple.

With a menu based on standard Southern recipes and an immersive rustic setting, Blazin’ Saddles is the place to be if you’re looking for a taste and touch of the American South without having to leave the Southern Tier.