On a crisp autumn evening, my photographer, Christina, and I headed to Downtown Binghamton for dinner at 205 Dry, a charming speakeasy and restaurant that embodies the swanky atmosphere of the Roaring Twenties.

While opening the front door, one must be forgiven for believing they stepped foot into a private library. Hidden behind an unassuming wooden bookcase lies the real entrance to this gem on State Street.

I’ve visited 205 Dry twice before with several friends. On both occasions, I found much enjoyment in sipping on a tangy, sugar-rimmed lemon drop cocktail. So, I jumped at the chance to actually sample its Restaurant Week menu, which offers a three-course meal for the price of $35.

A friendly hostess sat us at a quiet table tucked in a corner by the front windows. Our wonderful server, Katie, poured us two glasses of water while we combed through the possible selections. For the first course, I ordered the shrimp and grits, while Christina got the mango habanero cauliflower bites.

My dish, served in a small, porcelain bowl, was a refined version of this classic Southern staple. The rich Gouda cream sauce added a layer of velvety goodness to the paprika-sprinkled grits, which had a similar texture to perfectly cooked polenta. Two succulent, grilled shrimp added a pop of savory flavor to this starter dish.

The crunchy cauliflower bites packed a punch of heat that was cooled down by the homemade dill ranch sauce, providing a unique contrast of flavors.

For the second course, I chose the OG chicken sandwich, served with a fresh house slaw and pickles on a toasted bun. Presented on a blue fluted porcelain plate, the dish combined a modern visual presentation with that same vintage charm imbued within the restaurant walls. The freshly chopped red onions in the slaw provided the perfect balance to the moist buttermilk chicken. A bed of crispy French fries came with the sandwich, a perfect complement to the meal.

Meanwhile, Christina was craving the red pesto gnocchi for days before we actually sat down for dinner. The pasta was beautifully tossed in a red pepper sauce and sprinkled with an aromatic basil oil. My Italian palate led me to sample this dish as well. One bite of the pillowy gnocchi was packed with herbaceous flavor and reminded me of my grandfather’s towering basil plants that grow every summer.

As the sunlight slowly faded away, the warm glow emanating from the overhead chandeliers intensified. The white light bouncing off the glass bottles and marble countertop at the bar also lit up the space.

For our final course, I got the apple cinnamon bread pudding topped with a bourbon cream sauce. The warm cinnamon flavor gave a nice sweetness that rounded out the more savory parts of my dining experience. Christina ordered a pumpkin donut covered in a chocolate ganache and toasted pumpkin seeds. Both desserts offered the fall flavors we were craving.

Overall, 205 Dry provides a one-of-a-kind culinary experience that is unparalleled in the Greater Binghamton area. While many come for the exquisitely crafted cocktails and drinks, its food menu provides a little something for everyone.