Looking for a change of scenery? Check out these five off-campus locations and find the perfect spot to hit the books.

Whether you are just starting college or preparing to graduate, a good study spot is essential. Many students’ first choice is on campus, but spots are often few and far between. However, there are ample, often unused off-campus spots for when the Glenn G. Bartle Library gets crowded.



Finding an off-campus study spot can be more convenient for commuters and provide new students an opportunity to escape campus and get to know the Binghamton area. This semester, explore some new spots to spice up your studying experience.



Strange Brew Cafe



Conveniently located on Washington Street, Strange Brew Cafe is a Binghamton staple and a great spot for relaxed vibes and a good lunch. Strange Brew offers various snacks and meal options, from croissants and coffees to omelets and soups. Its seating area is surrounded by large windows, perfect for some sunlight and people watching. The homey atmosphere combines and elevates the dining hall and study experience into an ideal spot for finishing up a project or paper.



Broome County Public Library



Located within walking distance of many bus routes from campus, the Broome County Public Library offers a quiet atmosphere to focus. Students can experience the small-town vibe in this welcoming library as a less crowded alternative to Bartle Library’s busy environment. Students can also access the library’s online resources anytime to ensure that they find all the information they need.



The Public Library is a great option for honing in on studying with fewer distractions and people. And when you want a little break, feel free to roam around the aisles for interesting new reads and nostalgic childhood classics.



University Downtown Center



Some students may already take classes here, but the University Downtown Center is more than just another lecture hall. This recently renovated building offers an underrated spot for students looking for a change of location easily accessible from Binghamton University’s Off Campus College Transport buses. Big windows along the second floor offer a good location and a pleasant change of scenery from the usual campus environment. Students can also use the center’s printers and Research Assistance Services for any last-minute deadlines.



Otto Coffee Roasters

Located on State Street, Otto Coffee Roasters is a chic location for students seeking a big-city vibe. With its delicious treats and drinks, Otto’s is a hip space to sit down, study or chat, and students can grab some high-quality coffee to pair with an aesthetic experience. Otto’s decor is minimal but effective, delivering a metropolitan feel and a great alternative if you want to switch up your study routine. This is a perfect spot to grab a drink before an early afternoon class and enjoy some nice latte art away from the usual bustle of campus cafes.

Sole City Coffee

Sole City Coffee on Main Street in Johnson City is a delicious escape for anyone with a sweet tooth. Complete with an industrial-style seating area, free WiFi and lots of plants, Sole City is a lesser-known study spot for people looking for some alone time with some tasty pastries and homework. Cafe-goers can admire historic art and photography hung on exposed brick walls and enjoy relaxing music that plays throughout the establishment.