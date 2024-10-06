From "Pearl" to "Talk to Me," here a few movies to get you in the Halloween spirit.

With Halloween approaching, horror films have once again become a hot topic. Finding the right movie to watch can be hard when there are so many options out there. Here are five films that can be enjoyed with Halloween-themed snacks, a dark room and friends to keep you company.

Malignant (2021)

“Malignant” can best be described as campy. Since this film comes from the director of “Saw” and “The Conjuring 2,” many viewers will likely expect a straightforward horror film, but “Malignant” is much more.

The film mixes comedic scenes with several graphic depictions of violence. The film is aware of its goofiness and embraces the stupidity present within the story. This is easily the most underrated film on this list, and there aren’t many like it.

To truly experience the madness that is “Malignant,” you should watch the initial teaser trailer before seeing the film. No spoilers, but this film will be a lot more enjoyable, and its many plot twists will be even more shocking if you do. From the direction to the effects, and even the performances, it is a great film that needs to be seen to be believed.

Pearl (2022)

As the second film in director Ti West’s trilogy, “Pearl” is an origin story for the villain in “X.” The film places viewers in the head of a desperate woman who slowly loses her mind and eventually resorts to murder.

Mia Goth’s excellent performance in the title role is perfectly displayed, as she masters portraying Pearl as both a sheltered woman yearning for a better life and a merciless serial killer who will do whatever it takes to get what she wants.

Even though Pearl is the clear villain, you almost want to root for her because her struggles feel real and relatable. This is easily the best film in the series, as its straightforward story and clear focus on Goth’s performance allow it to shine.

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Despite being the fifth film in the “Evil Dead” series, “Evil Dead Rise” is an immensely fresh and entertaining take on the demon possession film. The film follows Beth as she reunites with her estranged sister, Ellie, and her kids, but this soon becomes a nightmare for all involved when Ellie is possessed and becomes what the series calls a “deadite.”

Throughout the film, Beth and the kids work to survive against the deadite. Alyssa Sutherland delivers an amazing performance in this role — her presence is terrifying and packed with a punch that makes her stand out from the other possessed characters.

The film feels much more in line with the tone of the original trilogy than the 2013 film — an excellent decision. The film’s mixture of horror and comedy keeps it from becoming too disturbing and its special effects will have you anticipating each kill.

Talk to Me (2022)

“Talk to Me” is the directorial debut of filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou. The duo masterfully made viewers feel as isolated and overwhelmed as Mia (Sophie Wilde) is throughout her descent into madness.

There is not a moment within the second half of the film when you won’t feel uncomfortable from the direction to the sound design — you are fully immersed in a hell where the dead are tormenting you.

Wilde’s performance reinforces this as she is scary, heartbreaking and always immensely compelling. The film leaves viewers with many questions that go unanswered and that is where the real horror lies.

The mystery of death is unsettling on screen and you’ll be thinking about this film’s ending long after you finish.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” had a lot of expectations to live up to and the film mostly delivers on the hype. The returning cast of Micheal Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder all deliver fantastic performances. O’Hara is the clear highlight of the bunch as she fully commits to her role and every line is absolutely hilarious.

The new cast isn’t quite as memorable, but Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe stand out even when they’re not given much to do. Like the original, this film isn’t technically a horror movie in the traditional sense, but considering how dark the rest of the films on this list can get, it felt appropriate to include something a little more lighthearted.

Despite its PG-13 rating and comedic focus, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” delivers a number of scares on behalf of Monica Bellucci’s Delores and a surprising amount of violence beautifully created by the film’s special effects team.

In multiple prerelease interviews, Tim Burton and his team stressed that their focus was on practical effects and when viewing the film in its entirety, it’s easy to say this paid off. The effects all feel tangible and their stylization makes them a lot more interesting to look at than photorealistic CGI models would have been.