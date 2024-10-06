An artist who has done much of his work behind the scenes, FINNEAS’ newest album explores his own identity.

The album revolves around themes of vulnerability and nostalgia, with one track an ode to his younger sister, Billie Eilish.

FINNEAS, a renowned songwriter, producer and Billie Eilish’s brother who co-produced and co-wrote her third album, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,” is stepping into the spotlight with his sophomore album “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” He wrote the album with his closest friends, including Ricky Gourmet, David Marinelli and Miles Morris of Bad Suns, making for a nostalgic and vulnerable sound.

“It was a treat to be just bouncing off of each other, like you’re on a high school soccer team or something,” FINNEAS told The Line of Best Fit. “You’re making jokes and trying to make the best thing possible.”

From heartbroken and angsty tracks to heartfelt odes, the album is a conglomerate of stories, experiences and emotions.

“Family Feud” is the star of the album, as it feeds into the public’s infatuation with the incredibly talented and close sibling duo. According to Apple Music’s description of the album, FINNEAS wrote the song 10 days after he and Eilish won their second Academy Award for “What Was I Made For?” — a song featured in the 2023 summer blockbuster movie “Barbie.”

Through strums of an acoustic guitar, FINNEAS sings about specific moments and memories shared by the sibling duo, in addition to the struggles of fame Eilish has faced.

Synth-pop and catchy tune “2001” is reminiscent of an 80s coming-of-age film. This upbeat song makes you want to dance along. It was named after the 1968 sci-fi space travel film “2001: A Space Odyssey” directed by Stanley Kubrick. The futuristic sound of the song perfectly fits the film after which it is named.

Another notable track is “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” Its steady bass, drums and exciting vocals give it an electric feel. The addition of horns further builds this electric excitement. The song’s title, which shares the title of the album, comes from a phrase that FINNEAS had been saying for his whole life.

While FINNEAS has been a successful songwriter and producer, it has mainly been behind the scenes. Other artists he has collaborated with include Demi Lovato, Tate McRae, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and Ringo Starr. After finishing his workload for 2023, he decided to dive back into songwriting for himself.

“For Cryin’ Out Loud!” is a perfect balance of upbeat soft rock and heartfelt indie. Listening to this album reveals that FINNEAS is a natural storyteller. It shows different sides of himself that he is unable to explore when contributing to the work of other artists.

Rating: 4.5/5