Whether you're out of groceries or need to restock some household items, check out these shops so you can grab all the basics and transition into the independence of off-campus living.

Moving off campus can be stressful. While it’s exciting to learn what it’s like to live in an off-campus environment and experience the freedoms of young adult life, pulling away from the conveniences and facilities for on-campus residents is no simple task. Aside from the commute, there’s a learning curve to living without the dining halls, the bookstore and the on-campus gym.

The list below is designed to help you build your off-campus routine, whether you have a car or rely on public transportation.

Grocery Stores

Wegmans (650 Harry L Drive, Johnson City)

Wegmans is a staple for off-campus students looking to find quality groceries. While somewhat distant from the Downtown Binghamton area, Wegmans is a great stop to find whatever groceries you need for your meal prepping schedule. It doesn’t match the affordability of ALDI or the accessibility to downtown living of Weis, but it makes up for what it lacks in variety and quality.

ALDI (560 Harry L Drive, Suite 50, Johnson City)

Located just down the street from Wegmans, ALDI serves as an affordable alternative to Wegmans and Weis. Equipped with everything you need to cook on your own, ALDI offers quality ingredients at a reasonable price. Just remember to bring a quarter — ALDI shopping carts can’t be unlocked without a coin!

Weis Markets (50 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 4, Binghamton)

Weis is a great option for grocery shopping for those living in Downtown Binghamton without a car. Walkable from most resident hotspots, Weis is one of the only truly accessible grocery stores for off-campus students living in downtown. While it’s not quite as affordable as ALDI, Weis is a convenient way to get carless groceries in a pinch.

Clothing

Formal wear – Boscov’s (11 Court St., Binghamton)

Whether you’re prepping for an interview or getting suited up for your next job fair, heading to Boscov’s is a quick and convenient way to ensure you are dressed appropriately, no matter what the occasion.

If you’re looking for formal wear at any price, the department store is suited to fit your attire needs. It lacks firepower in the casual wear department, but as a student, Boscov’s can be a lifesaver if you ever forget your business clothes at home.

Casual wear – Oakdale Commons (601-635 Harry L Drive, Johnson City)

The Oakdale Commons shopping center has a variety of retailers, complete with casual clothing stores like Hollister and American Eagle. There aren’t many retail options in the Greater Binghamton area, so Oakdale Commons stands out as a solid hotspot for shopping if that’s on your to-do list.

Thrifted clothes – Goodwill NYNJ Store & Donation Center (3701 Vestal Parkway E., Vestal)

Thrifting has become more and more popular over the past few years, and there’s no more convenient a place to shop on a budget than the Goodwill off Vestal Parkway. It’s located just minutes away from the Binghamton University campus and is serviced by OCC Transport if you don’t want to make the walk. You never know what gems you might find on the racks at the unbeatable price of a local thrift.

Pharmacies

Walgreens (37 Pennsylvania Ave., Binghamton)

Walgreens is the closest chain pharmacy to Downtown Binghamton for all of your pharmacy and convenience needs. A simple and familiar option, there isn’t much better or more accessible for most off-campus residents.

Another option is the CVS on 249-253 1/2 Main St., Binghamton, but it’s an easy choice based on which is closest to you.

Household essentials and school supplies

Target (3112 Vestal Parkway E., Vestal)

A tried and true option for any household necessities, Target is conveniently serviced by OCC Transport and has anything you need from quick groceries to furniture and decorations. At a slightly higher price than Walmart, you will find a huge selection of quality items at Target.

Walmart (2405 Vestal Parkway E., Vestal)

Located just down the road from Target, Walmart sells a similar variety of retail, grocery and hygiene items at a discounted price. While you might not find as many brand names or quality items at Walmart, they have you covered with the basics.

Best Buy (3209 Vestal Parkway E., Vestal)

While Walmart and Target have most of what you need to get back to school, Best Buy provides a more specialized tech-based shopping experience. If you’re looking for new chargers, a laptop or a home console for your new apartment, Best Buy can meet any of your tech needs. In the digital age, it’s an important staple of your school shopping experience.

Fitness

Planet Fitness (4700 Vestal Parkway E., Vestal) or (10 Glenwood Ave., Binghamton)

Moving away from campus might mean you need to find a new way to get to the gym. Luckily, there are two Planet Fitness options located in the Greater Binghamton area, with one conveniently nested in the nearby U-Club lot.

For casual lifters and fitness enthusiasts alike, these are solid options if you’re looking for a pump while living off campus.