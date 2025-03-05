Picking up six years after the original story, the first two episodes replicate the same dynamism in tone and visuals through fast-paced choreography, creative cinematography and emotionally charged sequences.

Disney+ on Tuesday night released its latest expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the long-awaited reboot, “Daredevil: Born Again.”

“Daredevil: Born Again” picks up the narrative six years after the original critically acclaimed Netflix series “Daredevil” left off, dropping audiences right back into the heart of Hell’s Kitchen. Building on the dark, gritty undertones of its predecessor, “Daredevil: Born Again” retraces themes of vigilantism and justice. With a true break of Marvel’s status quo in these introductory episodes, the show might just be the most exciting project Marvel has had in years.

Viewers of the first “Daredevil” series will be satisfied with the fan service they’re given in these first two episodes. Plenty of audience-favorite characters are back in full swing, and the show doesn’t take long in putting protagonist Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) right back into his iconic red suit. The combat is crisply choreographed and extremely representative of the amazing choreography fans were treated to in the original Netflix series. “Daredevil: Born Again” is based on what is considered to be one of the greatest stories in the history of Marvel comics, and dramatic changes in Daredevil’s life provide the stage.

Matt Murdock’s world is shattered by episode two of “Born Again.” The consequences of his actions in the Daredevil costume cross over to the people he loves, causing him to leave the alter ego behind. In other news, New York City’s largest crime lord — Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), the Kingpin — is running for the mayor’s office, and he’s winning. The city is spinning out of control, and there’s no hero to save it since Murdock has left the Daredevil world behind.

While the acting in the show is great overall, the onscreen relationship between D’Onofrio and Cox stands out as the epitome of superhero television. The dialogue, while not always the strongest throughout the first two episodes, was electric between these characters. In such an emotionally charged opening sequence, the whole cast was given a chance to leave it all on the screen. There were incredible moments from Deborah Ann Woll in her time playing Karen Page and others from Cox that will leave audiences breathless.

The real strength of “Daredevil: Born Again,” however, comes in its story and direction. Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead deliver a stylized and brutally relentless package that keeps the show wildly entertaining. The themes of justice and morality bleed through every aspect of every moment, from the cinematography down to the title sequence.

It doesn’t feel like the New York that Marvel has simulated in recent projects. Instead, Benson and Moorhead treated their audience to something that the media mega-giant hasn’t been able to recreate for years now: risk. The two changed the status quo of the character and his relationships, making for a fresh take on the Daredevil label. It’s exciting to think of what might happen to such a popular and multifaceted character with this kind of budget and creative direction. All of the well-orchestrated production is wrapped up in a visually appealing package just brimming with creativity. This is the high-energy plot that Marvel needed for a successful pilot.

However, not everything was perfect. The dialogue, at times, left something to be desired. It felt disjointed to downright cringeworthy at some points, a symptom of a Marvel-ified script. Fortunately, the performances of the leading cast wash out most of the conversational oddities that made it through to the script. Otherwise regarding writing, the pacing is solid, the plot is compelling, the characters are dynamic, and the script is holding up under the weight of high expectations. While the story and thematic elements of the narrative might be the only fantastic aspects of this script, there isn’t much left to be desired.

With all that being said, “Daredevil: Born Again” is a valuable new entry in the Disney+ Marvel streaming catalog. It might just be another superhero show, but it could also be the shake-up to the multiverse that the entertainment giant was looking for.

Rating: 4/5