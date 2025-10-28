The Caribbean Steel Drum Band is one of many music ensembles on campus.

The band, comprised of student and faculty musicians, was recently formed to share the musical culture of the Caribbean with Binghamton University.

The Caribbean Steel Drum band performed on the Peace Quad on Thursday, in an evening featuring musical talent and a welcoming atmosphere that drew a lively crowd.

The performance took place outside under the breezy autumn trees of the quad. Students gathered from all over campus to enjoy the entertainment and the upbeat sound of steel drums.

Joel Smales, an adjunct lecturer in percussion and teacher of the steel drum band on campus, was happy to share the performance with students and alumni who happened to walk by.

“When anybody ever hears the steel drum, they’re immediately transported to the Caribbean,” Smales said. “Whether they’ve been there or not, it just makes them think of blue water, tropical trees, warm beaches, sunny days and everybody we talked to says it just felt like I was someplace else — and so that’s always just a happy, fun thing.”

Smales performed alongside eight student musicians, showcasing great musical talent. As they performed, the sound of music echoed across campus, bringing a joyful vibrance that carried across the quad.

A small crowd formed around the steel drum band, watching, listening and appreciating the down-to-earth nature of the songs. The band played hits such as “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King and “Monday Night” with a flair that excited the audience.

Maia Tucker, a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience who helped organize the event, admired both the uniqueness of the band and its inclusivity.

“Just the fact that we’re playing steel drums is pretty unique,” Tucker said. “I don’t think many schools offer that as an ensemble that they can be a part of, and I actually think Binghamton has a pretty impressive list of ensembles for people to participate in if they want to.”

Tucker added that the band is relaxed and beginner-friendly. The band is accommodating, only meeting once a week, and open to new members who want to learn something new.

The performance brought everyone together in a peaceful environment that was nothing but positive. During midterms and seasonal changes, things can get stressful and music can be a powerful way to distract from that. The performance provided a brief but joyful escape for students.

Josiah Moltz, a junior majoring in mathematics, enjoys playing in the band and sharing its uplifting energy with others.

“I think it’s been said before, but Binghamton is a cold, rainy place,” Moltz said. “And I think it’s fun to hear happy music outside. The weather might be terrible, but I’m having fun. You know, there’s some joy out there.”

The Caribbean has a rich history of culture and music, whether in festivals or the origins of certain instruments like steelpan drums, maracas and guiros. The band wishes to preserve the Caribbean legacy and heritage in its music and performances.

The Caribbean Steel Drum Band celebrates the region’s rich musical heritage while preserving its cultural legacy on campus. Smales, who has long been passionate about music throughout the world, considers the band both a cultural bridge and a learning opportunity.

“I love just any kind of ethnomusicology — multicultural music,” Smales said. “I think we should study as much as we can of other cultures, other countries, music and heritages, food, clothing and dance, anything like that. If we can integrate it into our curriculum, in our life, I think we’re all the better for it.”

As the final notes faded into the crisp October air, the spirit of the Caribbean seemed to stay with students — a reminder that music and heritage have the power to bring sunshine to even the cloudiest day on campus.

The band has performed at events like Caribbean Night in the dining halls and regularly plays outdoor concerts, giving students and faculty the opportunity to experience Caribbean music right here in Binghamton.

The next big concert for the Caribbean Steel Drum Band will be on Dec. 2 at Chamber Hall, alongside the University Percussion Ensemble, to offer another chance for the campus community to experience its vibrant, island-inspired sound.