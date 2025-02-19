The film introduces new cast members while providing the same exhilaration that marks the franchise.

“Captain America: Brave New World” hit theaters on Feb. 14 and is the first Captain America film to star Marvel’s newest casting of the iconic supersoldier — Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson.

While Phase Three — spanning the years 2016 to 2019 — of the Marvel film franchise ending with the aging of Steve Rogers, and, by extension, the retirement of Chris Evans from the Captain America role, “Captain America: Brave New World” kickstarts Phase Five, spanning the years 2023 to 2025, a new era of Marvel films with a new face behind the red, white and blue.

Like other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Captain America: Brave New World” had a star-studded cast list, including Harrison Ford as U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Giancarlo Esposito as smuggler Seth Voelker, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres and Liv Tyler as Dr. Betty Ross. The film also was the first in the franchise to be directed by Nigerian American filmmaker Julius Onah.

Despite having big shoes to fill, “Captain America: Brave New World” feels like a worthwhile addition to the MCU and is easily recommendable to any friend, especially those with an affliction for superheroes. The on-screen visuals were striking, the soundtrack was fun and the production design, special effects and innovative cinematography did a great job of meeting expectations for Disney’s high budget.

While the entirety of the film was relatively well-crafted, there was no doubt that the most impressive element of “Captain America: Brave New World” was the direction of its action scenes. Whether Wilson was surfing a missile in the Indian Ocean or using his Vibranium wings to deflect an attack from Marvel’s Red Hulk, Onah did a fantastic job of translating on-screen exhilaration into the audience and in the process, solidifying Wilson’s deserved inheritance of Rogers’ famed shield.

While there can be no doubt that the performances from Mackie and Harrison are impressive, actor Tim Blake Nelson as villain Samuel Sterns steals the show. It might be the giant green brain or the perfect combination of sinister, conniving and vengeful tendencies, but either way, Nelson’s portrayal of the evil genius is unmatched in every aspect. Fortunately, the film’s guaranteed end-credit scene indicated Sterns’ quest for vengeance isn’t over yet, which might be something to look forward to for fans of Red Hulk’s nemesis.

That being said, there is no overlooking the fantastic performance Mackie put on. He brought a certain humor and lightheartedness to Captain America that Rogers lacked while still being able to convince the audience of his strength, courage and unwavering patriotism. Wilson was everything longtime fans of Marvel would expect in a new Captain, and although it is undoubtedly difficult to let Rogers go, Mackie’s version is promising for the future of the MCU.

The title of the film, “Captain America: Brave New World,” sets up the surprises the audience will encounter when watching and further indicates the beginning of a new Marvel generation. Without revealing too much, audiences can expect the introduction of a new Israeli superhero, an epic new element — no, not Vibranium — and a question that will rock the franchise and perfectly foreground the MCU’s 2025 and 2026 blockbuster releases.

However, the film’s addition of new elements to the MCU, while incredible for longtime Marvel fans, makes the movie’s readability difficult in some parts. Like previous films in the Marvel franchise, the film relies on the preexisting knowledge of fans to orient the plotline of “Captain America: Brave New World,” and comes up short. While it would be understandably impossible for the film to effectively contextualize the entire history of the MCU, writers could do a better job of throwing in small pieces of information to help new viewers acclimate themselves.

Additionally, some major plot points are breezed over and not given enough on-screen time. Keeping in mind the nature of Marvel movies, viewers can expect a lot of these questions to be intentionally left open-ended in anticipation of upcoming releases, but it can be frustrating nonetheless.

Overall, “Captain America: Brave New World” was a strong, impactful introduction of Wilson as Captain America that rarely missed a beat. The film is perfectly paced, jam-packed with fantastic stunt scenes and enriched by a refreshing dimension of comedy. For fans who feel as if Marvel hit a slump after the conclusion of Phase Three, “Captain America: Brave New World” demonstrates the potential for a bright, exciting continuation.

Rating: 4/5 stars