Cannabis cafes are spaces that foster conversation and creativity for individuals who can bond over a shared interest of cannabis.

Popular in countries like the Netherlands, cannabis cafes are beginning to surface in the United States as more states legalize recreational marijuana.

With the increased legalization of recreational marijuana across the country in the last decade, marijuana connoisseurs around the United States have seen the recent eruption in cannabis cafes, swanky hotspots where partygoers can sit back, relax and enjoy a smoke.

But what, exactly, are cannabis cafes?

The establishment of the first cannabis cafe in West Hollywood, California in 2020 marked a new wave of industry in weed culture, where pre-rolls and gummies are sold behind countertops alongside matcha lattes and iced coffees. At some cannabis cafes, attendees are even served meals or drinks, bridging the gap between recreational marijuana usage and conventional restaurant table service.

However, though they might be a recent addition in the United States, cannabis cafes are not new. In countries like the Netherlands, cannabis cafes have existed for decades, operating within strict regulations. (8) These “coffeeshops,” as they are known in Amsterdam, have long provided a safe environment for people to smoke or consume cannabis while sipping coffee or tea.

The atmosphere in cannabis cafes is typically laid back, with soft music playing in the background and a menu offering a range of cannabis strains, edibles, and beverages that pair well with cannabis. Small quantities of recreational marijuana are available for purchase and can be smoked on site, and contrary to popular belief, the atmosphere is reportedly not nearly as smoky as might be expected. In fact, cannabis cafes bear a resemblance to a typical bar, the only difference being, well, marijuana.

In places like Colorado, California and Canada, cannabis cafes have been embraced by entrepreneurs eager to offer an experience that blends the social nature of cafes with the growing interest in weed culture. The typical cannabis cafe features a menu of cannabis-infused products, like edibles, drinks and even vaporizers for those who prefer not to smoke. Guests can choose from different strains of cannabis — each offering its own set of effects, from relaxing indicas to energizing sativas — and enjoy their high in the company of other marijuana consumers.

In upcoming years, cannabis lounges are likely to appear more and more as consumers flock to states where these businesses are legal. Currently, cannabis consumption lounges are legal in Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico and New York, and cannabis tourism in these states has increased due to their legalization.

For Binghamton University students interested in cannabis cafes, Stoned Pizza in New York City is one of the closest legal consumption cafes for now, offering a menu of marijuana-infused pizza slices for visitors to the restaurant. However, as legalization spreads across the country, there may eventually be hope of a cannabis lounge opening nearby.

Beyond cannabis consumption, cannabis cafes often create an inviting environment where people can relax and socialize. Some cafes host events like open mic nights, live music or art displays, fostering a sense of community among cannabis enthusiasts. In this way, cannabis cafes resemble coffee shops or wine bars, where people come not only to consume a product but also to enjoy a shared experience with others. They become spaces for connection, conversation and creativity, allowing people to bond over a shared interest in cannabis, and anyone is welcome — as long as you’re 21 or older.

As more states continue to embrace cannabis legalization, it’s likely that cannabis cafes will become even more common, providing a space where people can gather, relax and celebrate their shared love of cannabis.