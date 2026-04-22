Models walked the Fine Arts corridor runway in two shows organized by the fashion society. The first featured clothing crafted by students and the second included pieces from local businesses Vintage Vibes and Kyoto Kimono.

The Business Fashion Society celebrated its annual fashion week with two different fashion shows, spotlighting student designers and local business owners in the Fine Arts Building’s Grand Corridor.

Held on Tuesday, April 14, the Student Fashion Show encouraged creative expression and entrepreneurship, featuring up-and-coming student brands such as Somber Streetwear and Knit Peace, and student designers like Ibrahim Toureg, a freshman majoring in computer engineering.

On the runway, Toureg’s styling embraced a vintage aesthetic reminiscent of the ’80s to early 2000s; Somber Streetwear presented sleek sweatsuits and athleisure; and Knit Peace showcased high-quality knitted pieces made by hand, all coming together to form a cohesive show.

The following day, the Local Business Fashion Show began with Dahlia Morel, president of Business Fashion Society and a senior majoring in business administration, welcoming everyone to the event. She acted as host for the night and introduced the audience to the businesses featured at the fashion show.

“It’s a great experience to be a part of an organization focused on uplifting and connecting students with the same interests,” Morel wrote. “Being able to connect students and local businesses and give them visibility is something I’m really proud to be a part of.”

The first local business featured in the show was Vintage Vibes Boutique, a clothing store in Endwell that sells bold and exciting fashion with a retro twist. The fashion show began with an introduction by Ashley Stephens, founder of the boutique. Following her introduction, models emerged from behind the curtain, donned in clothing from her store.

Stephens’ passion for thrifting and her distinct retro style were evident in the unique designs worn by the models. The clothing included rare vintage finds, pink dresses and one-of-a-kind pieces.

“Originally, I wanted to be a fashion designer and then I went to school for business,” Stevens said. “So I kind of ended up merging them together by opening my own business.”

Audience members clapped as the models walked and posed gracefully during the show, craning their necks to get a glimpse of each model’s outfit.

The next local business featured was Kyoto Kimono, highlighting vintage Japanese fashion based in Endicott.

Nancy McDonough, founder of Kyoto Kimono, from Vestal, traveled to Japan in 1992 to teach English. During her time there, she developed a deep appreciation for kimonos. This newfound interest led her to start collecting them upon returning to the United States. She then transformed her hobby, turning her passion for kimonos into a thriving full-time career.

“I was really encouraged to find that [Business Fashion Society] approached me, and having kimonos in a fashion show that isn’t necessarily a Japanese fashion show, but they’re looking for something different, and also vintage,” said McDonough.

Models walked in the middle of the room with intricately patterned kimonos and combs reminiscent of Japanese kanzashi in their hair. Some models showcased the kimono’s versatility, styling it traditionally, while others wore it more casually, either layered over jeans or open, like a vest.

Loud applause concluded the fashion show, signifying a shared appreciation for the hard work of the business owners who presented their clothing. Afterward, Vintage Vibes Boutique tabled at the event as a vendor. They sold their high-quality finds, seamlessly transitioning the grand corridor to a pop-up marketplace. Attendees flocked to the table, eager to browse and purchase pieces.

“I just hope to keep expanding on the club, because I feel like we’re kind of a niche club, like fashion and also business,” said Cammy Le, vice president of events for Business Fashion Society and a sophomore majoring in business administration. “But also, anyone can join. If any major can join us, there’s a lot of opportunities for people to come and join our club even if they’re just interested in fashion.”