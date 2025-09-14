Binghamton University's dining halls are a hot debate among students living on campus. To help you find the right place for your next meal, here is a comprehensive ranking of each dining hall from worst to best.

4. Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center

This dining hall serves as the home base for Dickinson and Newing residents. Beyond the daily rotating menu selections, C4 boasts Simple Servings, an allergen-free station, Kosher Korner, and its showcase — Serrano, a 100% Halal Chipotle-style build-your-own station.

Perhaps the most controversial dining hall among students, C4 might offer more than what meets the eye. Ignoring any alleged food poisoning stories, the options at C4 are fairly diverse and optimal for students with religious or allergy-based dietary restrictions.

Its low ranking, however, is attributed to the dim lighting, long, cafeteria-style tables and low ceilings that contribute to the dingy atmosphere. Even Nite Owl’s curly fries and milkshakes aren’t worth the mood-killing interior design.

3. Appalachian Collegiate Center

Similar to C4, a key benefit of Appalachian Collegiate Center is Nite Owl. Whether you’re on the hunt for a midnight snack or you had a late-night lecture, you can always make the uphill trek to Mountainview and swing by for all your after-hours needs.

Besides the typical Sizzle grill, salad bar, deli sandwiches and daily desserts characteristic of all of the University’s dining halls, Appalachian Collegiate Center also offers Simple Servings and its weekly rotating showcase station — arguably the only unique feature of its dining options.

What is unique, however, is the abundance of natural lightning as a result of the window panels lining every wall of the seating area. If you’re able to snag a seat by the window, you’re met with a photo-worthy view of sprawling trees, hills and campus spread out in front of you. They really do call it “Mountainview” for a reason.

2. College-in-the-Woods Dining Center

If you don’t live in College-in-the-Woods, you might not be as familiar with everything the Dining Center has to offer. Located off the beaten path, the walk to College-in-the-Woods might not be worth it for everyone.

Though the College-in-the-Woods Dining Center arguably has some of the traits that leave C4 atmospherically low, the bustling student life, music — shout out to whoever chooses those tunes, by the way — and communal tables make for a more comfortable coziness that’s great for an early morning omelet before a dreaded 8 a.m. lecture. It’s your only option, by the way, since despite lacking the Nite Owl hours of C4 and the Appalachian Collegiate Center, CIW opens at 7 a.m. sharp every weekday, an hour earlier than any other dining hall on campus.

The dining hall’s unique offerings include its weekly rotating Dinner at Ultimate and a showcase station. What the Dining Center lacks in variety, it makes up for in quality. Next time you hear word of its mac and cheese on the daily menu, stop by for a bite.

1. Hinman Dining Center

If this ranking were based purely on variety, Hinman Dining Center would clear without a moment of hesitation. Beyond the classic stations available at every dining hall, its offered cuisine includes Noodle House, Grains Gone Great and brunch donut holes on weekdays. Outside of the dining hall area, the building also boasts the campus’ Starbucks location and upstairs, Garbanzo, a build-your-own Mediterranean spot worth the dent it makes in your dining dollars if you stop by too frequently.

Whether you’re looking to study, chat with friends or enjoy an outdoor view, there’s plenty of seating available at Hinman Dining Hall. Like the Appalachian Collegiate Center, the Hinman Dining Center is warmed by outdoor lighting. Even better, though, is the option to enjoy your meal on the rooftop, soaking up the sun — or whatever weather Binghamton chooses to have that day — and overlooking the Hinman College residential community.